Mumbai-bound bus with over 40 passengers falls into gorge killing at least 7; rescue ops on

At least seven passengers died and over 25 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to police official. The bus had around 40 passengers and was on its way to Mumbai from Pune. The accident took place near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Bus fell into a gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway.(HT)

Rescue work is underway to move the injured to nearest hospital. “There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus,” Raigad superintendent of police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to visuals from the site, windows and the the roof of the bus were completely damaged in the accident. Rescue team is a using ropes to take survivors to safety.

According to ANI, passengers belonged to an organisation who were returning after attending an event in Pune.

(With ANI inputs)

