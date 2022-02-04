Mumbaiites may have to pay ‘user fee’ to BMC over waste collection

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022 mentioned about levying a ‘user fee’ for handling of waste disposal with an aim to generate ₹174 crore as processing and disposal charges. If the plan is materialised, around 2.5 million households in the city might start receiving a separate monthly bill from the solid waste management department (SWM). As of yet, the fee is not decided and the state officials are awaiting approval from the state government, confirmed civic officials. Besides residential buildings, commercial establishments will also be charged.

A similar proposal was mooted around two years ago but it faced opposition by corporators across parties. The city on a daily basis generates over 6,500 metric tonnes of garbage daily of which half is wet waste.

A BMC official from the SWM department said, “We are proposing as per the Solid Waste Management Bye Laws of 2016 which empowers BMC to collect user fee for handling of waste, however, we have not implemented it yet. Even now, we will first internally draft the amount that will be charged from every household or commercial establishment and later submit it for approval to the state government.”

The official added, “There were some draft calculations of levying ₹60 from each household, and fees for commercial establishment will be higher. The modalities are yet to be worked out but there are chances of sending separate SWM bills to households rather than merging it with property tax or water bills.”

While presenting the budget, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said, “The estimated target of annual revenue to BMC through user fees will be around ₹174 crore. Further, Mumbai has around 3,500 hotels that generate a large amount of wet waste. Most of it is currently transported and processed by BMC. Based on the minimum threshold, the estimated target of annual revenue to BMC from user fees and processing and disposal charges will be around ₹26 crore.”

Chahal also added, “The draft bye-laws incorporating the user fees are currently under consideration and expected to be effective during 2022-23 after publishing notification by the state government.”

Meanwhile, the hotel industry has opposed the proposal of BMC to start levying user fees over waste management.

Pradeep Shetty, senior vice president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) said, “It has come as a shock to the hotel industry. One of the most severely Covid-19 impacted industries, instead of being offered a relief, is being further burdened with fees. Restrictions continue to be imposed on the industry, but fees and taxes are being promptly collected. The industry is not being offered any waiver on the statutory charges or any concession on water and electricity duties but is instead being expected to shell out more during its most trying times. Hotels supported the government during the first wave by offering rooms for quarantine. Sadly, even the compensation for requisitioning such hotels is still pending. This additional burden is against the principles of doing business with ease.”