Mumbai: No Covid vaccination drive at centres today and tomorrow

The vaccination drive at public centres in Mumbai is suspended for Thursday and Friday due to shortage of vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Wednesday. Meanwhile, many centres witnessed longer queues than usual on Tuesday and Wednesday, in light of the decision to allow fully vaccinated citizens to travel on local trains from August 15.

New stock of vaccine doses is expected to arrive by Thursday night and will be distributed to all centres on Friday. Vaccination will resume at public centres in the city on Saturday, August 14. The BMC last received 45,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday night and has not received any stock since.

On Wednesday, 39,538 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city, of which 11,758 received their second dose and 27,779 were vaccinated with their first dose. Among those who received their second dose, 66 are healthcare and frontline workers, 2,168 are citizens above the age of 60, 4,574 are citizens in the 45-60 age group, 4,817 are in the 18-45 age group, 134 are students or professionals travelling internationally. So far, a total of 1,926,530 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated in Mumbai, and 5,769,495 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with their first dose.

There are over 430 vaccine centres in the city, of which 294 are operated by the civic body, and 20 by the state and Central government.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo facility, said, “On Wednesday morning, the vaccination centre at BKC saw longer queues. This has been the case for the past two three days. As a majority of the city’s population travels by local trains, many beneficiaries whose second dose is due are rushing to take it. Moreover, news of shortage of vaccine doses has also prompted people to turn up at the vaccine centre early for the walk-in facility.”