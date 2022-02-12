Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai’s ace DRI canine hero retires

Urny will be spending her retirement at the sprawling 6-acre Fizza Farms at Virar owned by Fizza Shah.
Urny joined Customs and DRI in December 2013 and retired on January 31, 2022. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:40 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Palghar: Urny, the ace canine hero of the Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai unit, has retired after being in service for 8 years. Urny, whose job was to alert narcotics about smuggling, was moved to an animal farm at Virar.

Urny will be spending her retirement at the sprawling 6-acre Fizza Farms at Virar owned by Fizza Shah. The farm was also home to four 26/11/2008 sniffer dogs — Max, Sultan, Tiger and Caesar — who all passed away due to old age ailments. The canine soldiers were all part of the Goregaon Bomb Squad of the Mumbai Police and a special graveyard was built at the Virar farm in their memories.

Urny joined Customs and DRI in December 2013 and retired on January 31, 2022.

She helped authorities detect multiple cases involving smuggled goods and drugs at the Mumbai airport, said ST Salvi, her handler.

“Urny was highly disciplined and had a strong nasal sense which helped solve cases, including sniffing Methaqualone twice in 2015 -- 2 kg worth 2 crore and 74 kg in June,” Salvi added.

On 3 June 2021, she helped DRI seize 500 gm of cocaine and other banned drugs under the NDPS Act, said Salvi who was present while handing over Urny to the farm.

Farm owner Fizza Shah, who is also an animal activist, said Urny will have company at the 6-acre farm which is home to around 300 animals, including cows, bulls and over 60 dogs.

“The farm has also housed retired Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Mumbai Police canines. We conduct regular medical checkups so that the retired canine soldiers remain fit for the rest of their lives,” Shah said.

