Mumbai’s air quality improves; one notch under ‘poor’ category

Mumbai: The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 200 on Sunday, just one notch short of the ‘poor’ category. This was down from an AQI of 300 the previous day, which marked the worst air quality of the season. Mumbai had seen high pollution levels on Friday as well when the AQI touched 262.

An AQI of 100 to 199 is considered ‘moderate’, while 50 to 99 is considered ‘satisfactory’ and below 50 is considered ‘good’. AQI over 200 is considered ‘poor’, above 300 is ‘very poor’, above 400 is ‘severe’ and above 500 is considered ‘severe+’.

The improvement in air quality, officials said, was due to a slight increase in daytime temperature followed by faster winds during the afternoon. Sunday’s daytime maximum temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius, up from 31.5 degrees Celsius the day prior.

“When temperatures rise, wind speeds also pick up. The increase in daytime temperature on Sunday could have helped disperse the pollutants which had accumulated due to slightly cooler conditions on Friday and Saturday,” said an official with the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Malad and Andheri were the most polluted locations among SAFAR’s monitoring network, with AQIs of 323 and 301 respectively, in the ‘very poor’ category. This was followed by Mazagaon (297), Chembur (252), BKC (249), Bhandup (215), Colaba (176), Borivali (159, Navi Mumbai (150), Worli (121).

The minimum temperature on Sunday morning stood at 19.8 degrees Celsius (up slightly from 19.6 the day prior). Mumbai has reported lower than normal temperatures since Tuesday this week, after the temporary onset of cooling, north-easterly winds.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, there will be a gradual decrease in temperature over the next week. The daytime maximum is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius by December 24, while the minimum is expected to dip more sharply, touching 16 degrees Celsius by December 24.