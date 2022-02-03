Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai’s air quality turns ‘poor’ due to dense fog

Officials attributed this dip to prevailing meteorological conditions, and said that improvements are expected from Friday
As per the IMD’s official forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius over the next week. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: City’s air quality on Thursday turned to ‘poor’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 215 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Officials attributed this dip to prevailing meteorological conditions, and said that improvements are expected from Friday.

Mumbai’s air quality was last in the poor category on January 27, when the AQI touched 212.

“We were getting winds directly from the north, there has been a slight dip in temperatures from February 1. The movement of cold air from North India into the region led to the formation of a dense fog in the city during the early morning hours, which increases humidity and therefore the capacity of the air to hold pollutants. But there will be an improvement with warmer conditions having already set in on Thursday after we started getting warmer westerly winds,” said an official with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre in Mumbai.

The maximum temperature in the city on Thursday rose to 31.1 degrees Celsius, up from 29.5 degrees Celsius the day prior. The minimum temperature also rose to 17.4 degrees Celsius, after having dropped to its lowest in a week on Tuesday, at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s official forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius over the next week, while maximum temperatures are expected to touch 32 degrees Celsius by February 9. Near normal to above normal temperatures are likely to prevail for at least a week, officials said.

