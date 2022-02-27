Mumbai’s bed occupancy drops to 1.9%
Mumbai: Covid bed occupancy in Mumbai has dropped to 1.9%, according to BMC, as the city has reported under 200 cases for the past week since February 20, with less than 100 cases on two days within the week.
As of Sunday, out of the 35,922 Covid-19 beds, 1.9% or 693 are occupied, 3% or 359 out of the 11,422 oxygen beds are occupied, 8% or 232 of the 2,845 ICU beds are occupied, and 9% or 140 of the 1415 ventilator beds are occupied.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported 103 Covid-19 cases, and no deaths. Of the 103 cases, 87 patients are asymptomatic, and 16 needed hospitalisations, of which 3 needed oxygen beds. For Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted 18,367 tests, which takes the positivity rate to 0.5%.
In the week since February 20, Mumbai has reported under 200 cases per day and on February 21, Mumbai reported 96 cases, and on February 26, Mumbai reported 89 cases. This was the first time since April 17, 2020, when the city had 77 new infections in a single day. During this week, bed occupancy has been around 2% to 2.5%. Mumbai presently has 838 active Covid-19 cases.
There are no containment zones in slums and chawls in Mumbai, and no sealed buildings or sealed floors.
On Sunday, 286 patients recovered and were discharged. The recovery rate is now 98%, whereas the overall growth rate of covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped to 0.02%. The doubling rate is 3097 days. While growth rate is calculated as an average over the past week, while doubling rate is the number of days taken for the cases to double.
