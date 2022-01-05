Maharashtra sees over 26,000 fresh Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally nears 800

Maharashtra witnessed a sharp spike in its daily Covid-19 infections, with 26,538 more people testing positive for the viral disease, as against 18,466 on January 4, taking its cumulative infection tally to 6,757,032, a health department bulletin showed. In the same period, eight more Covid-19 fatalities were recorded, down significantly from 20 a day ago, pushing total deaths to 141,581, as per the data.

Meanwhile, as many as 144 new cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the state as well, with the total number of such infections rising to 797. Mumbai, the state capital, accounted for 100 patients, while Nagpur saw 11 more cases of the strain. Thane and Pune each saw seven more people contracting the variant, while five patients were found in Kolhapur.

Amravati, Ulhasnagar and Bhuvandi-Nizampur logged two cases each. Overall, 330 Omicron patients have been discharged after recovery, leaving active cases of the variant in Maharashtra at 467.

In Mumbai, daily Covid-19 cases reached 15,014 while three more people lost their lives due to the infection. A day ago, the metropolis' daily Covid-19 tally and fatalities stood at 10,606 and two, respectively. Its total case count stands at 831,979 including 16,384 deaths.

In recent days, Maharashtra has experienced a fresh surge in its daily Covid-19 cases, driven primarily by the Omicron variant. The rise in cases has prompted authorities to clamp restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.