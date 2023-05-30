Farmers to get 6,000 per year under Namo Shetkari Sanman Yojana

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is all set to roll out a new scheme to provide ₹6,000 per annum to farmers. HT Image

Named after prime minister Narendra Modi, the proposal for ‘Namo Shetkari Sanman Yojana’ (NSSY) is likely to come for approval in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The scheme is on the lines of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi under which farmers get ₹6,000 a year as minimum income support. Once approved, the farmers in the state will be able to get a sum of ₹12,000 every year.

The scheme was announced by the state finance minister Devendra Fadnavis, while presenting the state’s budget for the year 2023-24.

“Under the NSSY, the state government will provide an additional amount of ₹6,000 along with ₹6,000 to be released by the Central government under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. An amount of ₹12,000 will be deposited in the farmer’s account every year,” a senior official said.

The scheme is expected to benefit 11.59 million farmers of the state.

The state government is rolling out the scheme when it has found a whopping 1.33 million beneficiaries, who are technically not eligible but have somehow made it to the list of eligible beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

They have also received a sum of ₹1,554 crore in four years as beneficiaries, according to data from the state agriculture department. The recovery process started by the department did not get the desired results.

