Maharashtra's daily Covid cases fall to 40,805; Mumbai sees 2550 fresh infections

Maharashtra witnessed a decline in its fresh Covid-19 infections, with as many as 40,805 people testing positive on Sunday, a state health department bulletin showed. This is 12 per cent lower than the number of people found positive a day ago, when the daily case count stood at 46,393.

The state's daily toll, meanwhile, was recorded at 44, as against 48 on January 22, the bulletin further showed. Also, in the same period, as many as 27,377 patients were discharged. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was recorded at 21 per cent as the latest fresh infections were from 195,256 samples tested for the viral illness.

Overall, the western state has thus far seen 7,507,225 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 7,067,955 recoveries, 293,305 active cases and 142,115 related deaths. A total of 73,369,912 samples have been tested till now, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Omicron case count remained unchanged at 2759 as no new case was detected anywhere in Maharashtra. Of the total people found infected with Omicron in the state, as many as 1437 people were discharged following negative RT-PCR test, leaving the active case count at 1322.

Mumbai, its capital, also saw a decline in its daily caseload, with 2550 people testing positive, down from 3568 on Saturday, data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. There were 13 more fatalities in the city, up from 10 a day ago.

The metropolis added 217 recoveries, while its overall active case count is at 19,808. Its total confirmed cases stand at 1,034,833 including 995,786 discharges and 16,535 deaths