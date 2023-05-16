Now politics enters Marathi theatre council elections

Mumbai : After the direct involvement of politicians in the recently held cricket body elections, the poll to the executive committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad (ABNP), the apex body of Marathi theatre, has been taken over by two groups linked to three political parties. Interestingly, industries minister Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena has the support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to back actor Prashant Damle’s Rangkarmi Samuh panel against producer Prasad Kambli’s Aple Panel supported by BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar.

Pune, India - Nov. 7, 2022: Marathi actor Prashant Damle (L) and Kavita Lad (R) during a play in India, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Sourced from Prashant Damle

In the election to the governing body held on April 16, eight members were elected from the Kambli panel while 52 were elected from Damle’s panel. The 60 governing council members will now elect executive committee members, including the president, on May 16.

This is the first time that the elections of the Marathi Natya Parishad are being so blatantly politicised. Shelar has reportedly personally contacted members, requesting them to vote for the Kambli-led Aple Panel. Samant, on his part, had spearheaded the election of the governing body and is now doing so for the executive committee polls.

The minister has reportedly even arranged for voters supporting Damle to stay at a starred hotel in Navi Mumbai to avoid cross-voting. When questioned, he denied it, but added, “Even if we have, what’s wrong? They have every right to stay at a hotel if MLAs and MPs do so during elections.”

A member of Damle’s panel said that the political interest was for two reasons. “Since the election is happening ahead of the local body polls and the general elections, every political party has jumped into the fray since theatre is an influential sector,” he said. “Secondly, ABNP is to host the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Natya Sammelan, the prestigious annual theatre conference.”

According to a BJP leader, the foray into theatre elections is an attempt by the party to make inroads into a sector that has been popular with Maharashtrians for decades. “After active involvement in the Ganesh festival and Dahi Handi, our party’s involvement in theatre activities is another step to influence the Marathi-speaking segment,” he said. “The Shiv Sena has been trying to appropriate Marathi-speaking voters. This is our reply to the Sena.” Another member added that the Natya Parishad’s plans to redevelop Yashwant Natyagruh situated at the prime location of Matunga was also a reason why politicians were getting involved.

Both sides have been blaming each other for the entry of politicians into the elections. “Damle’s panel politicised the election, which was being fought from Uday Samant’s official bungalow,” said Kambli. “Our candidates were pressurised to withdraw their candidature, and Samant claimed that he would decide the president of the body. When Shelar came to know about it, he decided to participate in the election and wholeheartedly supported us.”

Kambli added that though there were members with a political affinity active in the Parishad, the elections had never had political interference. Savita Malpekar, actor from Damle’s panel, said the same, but added that it was the entry of Shelar that had politicised the elections.

Santosh Kanekar, president of the Nirmata Sangh, the association of theatre producers, said that Sharad Pawar had been a trustee of ABNP for a very long time, but never interfered in the election process. “This is the first time any political leader has openly announced support for the panel,” he said. “We are not aware of the reasons for the political interference.”

A statement released by Ashish Shelar’s office stated: ‘Industries minister Uday Samant, with support from Pawarsaheb, left no stone unturned to elect his panel, leading to politicising the election of a theatre body.’ When questioned by HT, Shelar said, “I have supported the Kambli panel to ensure that the elections are held without any political pressure and the body elected is free from any political influence.”

