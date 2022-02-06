Mumbai’s Shivaji Park preps for Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation, PM Modi to attend

The funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be conducted at around 6.16 pm on the open ground of Shivaji Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at Shivaji Park at around 5.45-6.00 pm to pay tribute to the iconic singer.

Preparations are underway at Shivaji Park ground where Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated on Sunday evening. The Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for the singer, who succumbed to post Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning. She was 92. Thousands of police personnel and civic staff have been posted at Shivaji Park for the cremation.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told the media, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45-6:00 pm today after which Lata Mangeshkarji’s last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm.”

Prime Minister Modi will reach Shivaji Park directly from the airport to pay his respect to Lata Mangeshkar, who died at Breach Candy hospital this morning.

State environment minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya has been overseeing the preparations at Shivaji Park. His uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is reportedly coordinating with the Mangeshkar family.

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the legendary singer.

Currently the mortal remains of Mangeshkar are at her residence ‘Prabhu Kunj’. A few priests who will conduct the last rites have already arrived at the cremation site.

The BMC has made preparations in consultation with Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police. A map shared by the BMC has stated that several restrictions of traffic movement have been imposed on Keluskar Road and SVS Road at Shivaji Park. A certain part of the road has been reserved for VIP movement and a certain section for regular traffic movement

The last time, a cremation was done at the iconic Shivaji Park ground was when Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray passed away in November 2012.