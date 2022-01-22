Mumbai’s temperature to drop after unseasonal showers

Mumbai Following light and unseasonal rains in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that temperatures will dip steeply over the next few days. Between January 23 and 25, the daytime maximum temperature is expected to drop to around 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and the nighttime minimum temperature is expected to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

Isolated drizzles across the city on Saturday marked the second instance of unseasonal rain this month. The showers were attributed to the passage of a western disturbance, and an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.

Officials in IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said that these weather systems will draw moisture from the Arabian Sea and cause widespread, though mild, showers across parts of North and Central India and over parts of the Konkan and Northern Madhya Maharashtra.

As per official forecasts, the next three days in Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Pune are likely to be marked by cool, strong winds and cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms.

“But the chances of rain will remain extremely low on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also remain low for at least two-three days after the influence of the Western disturbance subsides, because of moisture. Warm conditions will return closer to next weekend,” said an official from IMD Mumbai.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius (one degree below normal) and a minimum of 19.8 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), as per IMD’s weather station in Santacruz. The city also recorded 0.4 mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5:30 pm.

Overall, Mumbai has recorded 4.5 mm of rain this month, marking this the wettest January in at least a decade.