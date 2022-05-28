Murder accused holes up in train toilet to avoid police, arrested
Mumbai: A 29-year-old man who fled after allegedly killing his wife in Malad’s Dindoshi area was picked up by the police. According to the police, the accused took Chhapra Godan Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Initially, the police could not find him but he was caught after they searched the train toilets and found the accused holed up in one of them.
The Dindoshi police had registered a case under 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) on Thursday after they found Rozi Khatun, 27, a woman dead at her residence in Santoshi Nagar, Goregaon East.
Rozi’s sister Julie Khatun told the police that Rozi’s husband Ansar Ali Hiffazat Ali alias Sameer, 29, had called her and informed her that he strangulated his wife. After which Julie had called Pramod Mourya a local shopkeeper to check on her and he had found Rozi lying on the bed.
“After they informed us we had registered a case and started the search for her husband who was missing,” said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police, Zone XII.
The police examined CCTV footage of 25 to 30 cameras and learnt that Ali had taken a train to his native place Pratapgarh from LTT.
The police accordingly took help from local police Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to trace Ali on the train. Search operations were carried out at various stations like Igatpuri, Nashik Road and Bhusawal railway stations but the police could not find the accused.
“Finally two teams were flown to Varanasi from Varanasi Airport they reached Prayagraj railway station where the train was supposed to come and where the accused should alight to reach his native place. One team went towards the train while the second team started checking all the passengers coming out of the train at Prayagraj station with the help of local police,” said Gharge.
However, Bansode’s team did not find anything and informed Gharge’s team. However, the police were sure that the accused had taken the Chhapra Godan Express so when the train started for its next destination Phulpur which was 30 kilometres more. Gharge’s team searched again.
“They even started checking toilets and found the accused holed up in a toilet of sleeper coach. He had travelled most of the journey hiding in the toilet, making it difficult for the police to find him,” said Gharge.
-
Women who are sexually abused are presumed to be of loose character: Court chides defence
Mumbai: Sexual violence goes largely unreported because survivors fear being ridiculed and further stigmatized, the Mumbai sessions court observed on Wednesday and expressed displeasure saying “there is a general assumption that women who face sexual violence are of loose character and hence responsible for the violence.” The court made these observations while sentencing four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gangraping a woman in January 2019 at Mankhurd.
-
State logs 529 cases, BMC begins vaccination at 8 tourist spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: On a day when the state reported seven cases of B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 variants of Covid-19, Maharashtra logged 529 new cases and zero deaths in the 24-hour period. Maharashtra has 2,772 active cases at present, of which 1,929 are in Mumbai. So far, 1,47,858, people have lost their lives in the pandemic. “Even if (masks) are not compulsory, the people must use them in areas where cases are rising,” warned Health minister Rajesh Tope.
-
Court remands Vipul Patel in 14-day judicial custody in 2003 model murder
Thane: The Thane court has remanded Vipul Patel, who has been extradited from Prague for allegedly killing a US-based model in 2003, to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday. Patel is one of the main accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) in February 2003. Patel was extradited from Prague on Friday by a four-member team from Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVVC).
-
SpiceJet plane, headed for UP, returns to Mumbai due to windshield crack
A Mumbai-Gorakhpur SpiceJet plane on Saturday returned to base at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after a crack was observed on the windshield of the aircraft, according to an official statement. "On May 28,, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai due to the crack, the spokesperson said.
-
World Menstrual Hygiene Day: LU exhorts girl students to break period taboos
On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a team from University of Lucknow went to four colleges-- Rajkiya High School , Khandasara; Rajkiya High School, Saspan; Rajkiya High School, Dhari; Virangana Uda Devi Rajkiya Balika Inter College of Mall region and interacted with girl students in an attempt to break the taboo and stigma associated with menstrual cycle.
