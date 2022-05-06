MVA constituents in huddle to keep BJP at bay in civic polls
Mumbai: With the Supreme Court directing the state election commission (SEC) in Maharashtra to announce the dates for local civic body polls, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is attempting to stitch an alliance at the local level to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the key municipal bodies.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there is a consensus among the allies to contest local body polls together to keep the BJP out of power. He further said that the key leaders would work out a formula for the alliance.
Hurried into action mode after the apex court’s order, the MVA allies will likely hold a round of meeting in the coming week, Sena insiders said.
Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already held initial rounds of meetings on an alliance to join hands in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik and Navi Mumbai, Sena sources added.
According to Raut, the MVA will follow the Kolhapur North bypoll model where the three parties pulled in their weight to make Congress candidates victorious against the BJP.
“Shiv Sena can singlehandedly win civic bodies elections in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Kalyan-Dombivli, etc, but there are other municipal corporations like Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune where Shiv Sena is not strong comparatively. NCP is strong in some cities, while Congress has strength in other places. So by some give and take, the key leaders of the parties will decide how to keep power within MVA. If we come together to contest elections, nobody can defeat MVA or keep us out of power in Maharashtra. We saw this in Kolhapur [by-poll] result,” Raut said.
An NCP minister confirmed that the discussion between Sena and NCP has begun for municipal corporation elections. “We aim to keep BJP out and grow at the same time. There are cities where Shiv Sena wants to grow and the same applies to us (NCP) in areas like Mumbai and Nashik. We expect it to be crystallised in some time,” the minister said, requesting anonymity.
All major parties have begun preparation for the civic body polls with BJP starting its “pol-khol” campaign in Mumbai and Sena touring Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Nagpur.
Similarly, NCP and Congress have also started their preparation.
“The supreme court order came yesterday, and elections to 18 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held based on the decision. We all have been preparing, but we will have to expedite our preparation,” Raut added.
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that so far discussion has not commenced for an alliance at the local body polls.
“The MVA alliance is on the state level. We have contested civic bodies, including Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayat, solo. We will take a call based on the individual civic body; we will have to look at the wishes of the leaders at the local level. However, the common agenda would be to keep BJP out of power,” he said.
Shiv Sena mouthpiece defends Rahul Gandhi over nightclub video
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Thursday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a video of him in a nightclub in Nepal surfaced. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre saying Gandhi was not responsible for the riot-like situation in Jodhpur and skirmishes with security forces in Kashmir, but prime minister Narendra Modi had more responsibility.
Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each
Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state. “92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” additional chief secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, medical health said in a press statement. Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases.
Faced with lacklustre response, MNS shifts focus to signature campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques
Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena campaign against loudspeakers used by mosques failed to evoke much response on Wednesday, especially with regards to broadcasting Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques, the party has now shifted its focus to signature campaigns and complaining to the police helpline 100 against the loudspeakers. Many mosques in Malegaon removed their loudspeakers, while those in Bhiwandi toned down their volumes. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said that the campaign against loudspeakers continues.
Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team
According to public relation officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the a resident of Ghoorpur, 25, woman Rizwana Begum, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari. Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of 'Operation Meri Saheli', were asked to help the woman passenger.
Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark
Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses. On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.
