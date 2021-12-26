MVA, governor may again struggle over Speaker election

Mumbai Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may engage in another tussle over the Speaker election, as the latter is yet to clear the poll.

On Sunday, senior leaders from MVA reached Raj Bhavan and requested Koshyari to approve the recommendation made by the state cabinet. Koshyari, according to MVA leaders, sought some time to take the decision.

On Thursday, the state cabinet decided to hold the election for the Assembly Speaker position to be held on December 28. The nominations are expected to be called on December 27, according to the cabinet decision, which was recommended to the governor on Friday.

On Sunday, the state urban development minister Eknath Shinde, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Koshyari in the evening. The governor will have to approve the recommendation made by the state cabinet and confirm the dates, which then will be declared in the assembly, the officials said.

The state government has amended the rules for the Speaker’s election by allowing open voting instead of secret ballot, which was approved in the state assembly. It was done as MVA was wary of cross-voting by its legislators. This will eliminate chances of sabotage as legislators who vote against the party whip will stand to face disciplinary action and will get disqualified.

The opposition BJP has expressed its unhappiness saying the government is resorting to such measures since it is not sure about the support of its MLAs.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis opposed the change in polling rules. The opposition has also demanded revoking the suspension of their 12 legislators before the Speaker election. “The decision of governor’s powers and speaker election will be taken by the governor but we have objected to the changes as they are not in consonance with the Constitution. Taking all the powers and giving them to the executive of the legislature, is not right, thus, we have opposed the move,” Fadnavis said on Sunday.

The decision was cleared based on the recommendations of the rules committee of the Lower House. It also approved that the notice for suggestions and objections to be made over the change in rules will be submitted in just one day instead of ten days, according to the previous provision.

In February this year, Koshyari, in his letter, directed the legislature secretariat to hold the Speaker’s election in the first week of the budget session of the state legislature, which was held in March.

The revenue minister said that they have made the changes in consonance with Lok Sabha rules and are hoping that the governor will approve their recommendations.

“For holding an election for Speaker position, governor’s approval is required, for which we met him today and requested for his assent. The governor said he needs to study it before taking the decision,” Thorat told reporters after meeting the governor.

He also said that they have done nothing wrong or new and the position cannot be kept vacant forever. “According to the Constitution, the rules committee of the assembly has powers to make recommendations which were made and approved by the assembly. The governor didn’t ask for any change in the recommendations and I don’t think there is any problem in clearing them. He can intimate the government even on the phone,” Thorat stressed.

The position of Speaker became vacant after Nana Patole resigned to take up a new responsibility in the form of state Congress president on February 4. Since then, deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal is holding charge of acting Speaker in the Lower House.

The urban development minister said that the governor was positive but said he will inform them by Monday after taking legal opinion.

