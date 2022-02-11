MVA minister found guilty of hiding information in election affidavit

NAGPUR The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra received a jolt when its minister of state for education and women and child welfare Bachhu Kadu was sentenced to two-month rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 for hiding information in the election affidavit.

Responding to an election petition, the judicial magistrate first class at Chandrubazar in Amravati district, SC Wadikar, found Kadu guilty of hiding information about the ownership of a flat in Mumbai in his affidavit filed for 2014 assembly elections. Kadu won as an independent from Achalpur assembly constituency in Amravati in 2014 and also in 2019.

The BJP councillor from Chandurbazar municipality, Gopal Tirmare, lodged a complaint in 2017 at Chandrubazar against Kadu about hiding the information in his election affidavit.

Meanwhile, Kadu said that he welcomed the decision even as he considered it wrong. He said that he would appeal the decision in a higher court.

In a video statement on Twitter, he said, “A society was formed in 2014 for MLAs. The government was the guarantor of the loan at that time through which the flats were allotted. We had taken loans on the same houses. At the time of the election, the loan amount was put in the affidavit, but the house number was not mentioned. I have mentioned the flat in the affidavit. We welcome the wrong decision of the court. Even if the court gives a wrong decision, it has to be respected.”

While lodging the complaint, Tirmare pointed out that Kadu has a flat worth ₹42.46 lakh in Mumbai, but he kept it hidden in his election affidavit. Kadu’s case was being heard in Chandurbazar First Class Court and the court found him guilty and convicted him under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act.

Reacting to the verdict, the petitioner said that now Kadu should resign from the ministry as well as from the membership of the assembly on moral grounds.

Nawab Malik, the chief NCP spokesperson and minority affairs minister said that the order is against an individual election petition.

“The matter is related to an individual election petition, which also means it will be politically motivated. The local court would have allowed him to appeal before a higher court as a legal remedy. Kadu would have lost his membership in the legislative assembly if the sentence was of two years. He can approach the higher court against the decision,” said Malik.

Atul Londhe, spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said, “The law will take its own course. But (former chief minister and incumbent leader of opposition) Devendra Fadnavis also suppressed information about cases against him. This should also be punished. Suppressing information about criminal cases is more serious than suppressing information about a flat. Nobody is above the law.”

Anil Bonde, former state minister and national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha said, “Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s one minister is behind the bars, two other ministers are on the verge of going to jail. Kadu is another minister to face imprisonment. The ministers of the MVA government deserve to be behind the bars. Instead of honouring the court order, the minister is blaming the police inspector who investigated the case. This shows the respect they have for the judiciary and the judicial decisions.”

“This is a decision of the court. If it is proven that anyone has given false information, it is wrong. No one is above the law,” said Nana Patole, President, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).