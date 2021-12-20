MVA parties harden stance against Karnataka CM Bommai

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties on Sunday hardened their stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka over the alleged desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Bengaluru. While the Shiv Sena protested across Mumbai, with Lok Sabha MP and spokesperson Arvind Sawant asking the BJP to clarify its position, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activists performed a ‘milk abhishek’ of the warrior-king’s statues in the state. The Congress has questioned if the BJP will ask Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to quit.

Bommai, meanwhile, reiterated that vandals will be dealt with sternly as tensions remain high in Belagavi, a border town over that Maharashtra claims for itself on linguistic grounds. The city has reported several incidents of arson and defacing of statues over what appears to be the reviving of the Kannada-Marathi language and border row between two of India’s most industrialised states.

“Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence,” Bommai said on Sunday. “Vandals would be dealt with sternly. We have arrested 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna.” The statements came after some protesters went on the rampage in Belagavi on Friday night, leading to clashes with the police. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena activists forced hotels and other establishments owned by Kannadigas to shut down in neighbouring Kolhapur.

MVA parties attacked the Karnataka government for what they called its “unjust handling of the protests by Marathi speakers in Belagavi” and other parts of the state’s border with Maharashtra; groups that are seeking the inclusion of the region in Maharashtra due to their linguistic majority. The BJP claimed that one of those arrested for the desecration is a Congress worker.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who led a protest in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area on Sunday, said, “During the 2014 elections, the BJP had coined a slogan seeking votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But the statue was desecrated in a state ruled by them and their chief minister called it a trivial incident. This shows their attitude. The BJP just wants to use Shivaji Maharaj for their politics. Immediate action must be taken against those responsible for this incident.” Sawant also referred to Modi invoking Shivaji Maharaj while inaugurating the Kashi Vishweshwar corridor last week.

Sawant said Kannadigas in Maharashtra were living happily and should tell their brethren in Karnataka that that they should not perpetrate any injustice against Marathi speakers. “They (Kannadigas in Maharashtra) must condemn the atrocities against Maharashtrians in Karnataka… they must remember what happened in 1969 (when the Shiv Sena rioted in Mumbai over the Belagavi issue),” he said.

State minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the “hatred of Marathi and the hatred of Maharashtrians in Karnataka had morphed into a hatred of (Shivaji) Maharaj,” and that this caused the incident. He said he condemned Bommai’s attempts to “trivialise the issue” and called for “a stop to the injustice against the Marathi-speakers in Belagavi and other border areas.”

On Saturday, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP had tweeted that Shivaji Maharaj was an icon not just for Maharashtra, but India as well, and condemned the incident. He also referred to how Bommai had also condemned the desecration, and that some of those allegedly involved in the case had been arrested by the police.

Prohibitory orders are in place in Belagavi after members of what is believed to be a pro-Marathi group defaced the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, a celebrated figure and general of Rani Chennamma of Kittur, who had taken on the British East India Company in 1824 over attempts to take control of her kingdom under the doctrine of lapse.

Rayanna is also a figurehead of the influential Kuruba community in Karnataka, which counts former chief minister Siddaramaiah and incumbent cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa as its members.

“Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna are great patriots. They should be respected,” Bommai said. “Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite people. The incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours.”

Pro-Kannada groups had blackened the face of Deepal Dalwi, the president of the separatist Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), on December 13 at the start of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature in Belagavi as a show of strength and protest against holding the legislature session in a region which the Samithi considers should rightly be a part of Maharashtra.

Several areas of erstwhile Mumbai-Karnataka, now renamed as Kittur Karnataka, are part of the regions that were included into the southern state in the 1956 reorganisation of states.

While Karnataka celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, the MES observes it a black day as they claim to have been forcibly separated from their parent state 66 years ago during the reorganisation exercise.

In 2012, the Karnataka government inaugurated in Belagavi the Suvarana Vidhana Soudha, a replica of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where it holds the winter session of the state legislature to further thwart any claims of territory by the neighbouring state. However, the region still has Marathi-speaking residents, who continue to raise the inclusion of Belagavi and surrounding regions into Maharashtra and often clash with pro-Kannada organisations in the border district.

Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s home minister, said all precautions have been taken in Belagavi to prevent any untoward incidents. He said the home department was in touch with the police over the incidents in Belagavi and Bengaluru. “I have asked for all necessary action to be taken to maintain peace and order,” Jnanendra said.