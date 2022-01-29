MVA partners plan to move SC over delay by Governor in nominating 12 Council members

Swapnil Rawal

swapnil.rawal@hindustantimes.com

In the wake of the Supreme Court striking down the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs, the Maharashtra government is expected to take legal opinion on the ruling in the coming week. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners are also planning to approach the apex court over the delay by the Governor in nominating 12 members to the Council.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the Assembly Deputy Speaker, Council Chairman, and legislature secretariat will take views from legal experts before taking any decision. According to MVA insiders, a decision on revoking the suspension is unlikely before February 28 when the budget session of the state legislature begins.

“As everybody is aware, the powers of parliament and the Assembly have been well defined. The [Council] Chairman, deputy chairman, and Deputy Speaker [of the Assembly] will study the order and seek the guidance of legal and constitutional experts. The [Vidhan Bhavan] complex falls under their jurisdiction, so they will decide,” Pawar told reporters in Pune.

When asked if he feels the SC ruling is an encroachment on the rights of the legislative branch, Pawar said, “It is not appropriate for people like us to comment on the court order. Legal experts and officials of the legislature would be an authority on it.”

In an attempt to counter the BJP, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said they are planning to move the SC over the delay by Raj Bhavan in the appointment of 12 Council members. He said he had a preliminary talk with Sena leader and state tourism, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on the issue.

Samant said they will take the advice of legal and constitutional experts on whether they can move the apex court over the matter.

The delay is unfair for the 12 recommended people who come from various sections of society, the minister said.

“The cabinet recommended names and forwarded it to the Governor over a year ago. We will take advice from constitutional experts and approach the Supreme Court to plead our case... We think we will get justice in the matter of vacant seats in the Council on the lines of the Supreme Court’s order [on suspension]. The court must intervene and the 12 people must get the opportunity to serve the state,” he said.

Once finalised by the MVA partners, the plea in the SC could be filed by Nitin Bangude-Patil, an expert on Maratha warrior king Shivaji. Bangude-Patil, deputy leader of the Sena, has been nominated by the party to the council.

“I have had a preliminary discussion with Aaditya; he too feels we must go ahead after seeking legal opinion. I will speak to chief minister Uddhav ji and deputy chief minister Ajit dada [Pawar]. I have spoken to Bangude-Patil, and we are planning to approach the court after consulting constitutional experts,” Samant said.