MVA partners stand firm by Nawab Malik, plan two-pronged attack on BJP, Centre

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) showed solidarity with Malik through a day-long protest next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya on Thursday. The MVA has planned statewide agitations over Malik’s arrest and the misuse of Central agencies against political opponents.

After the arrest of the second MVA minister by the ED, the Shiv Sena-led government is looking at a two-pronged approach – creating a perception against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre and bringing out cases, irregularities committed by BJP leaders, as well as financial misdoings in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Centre, saying the statements by BJP leaders showed that the agencies are acting at the behest of the party for their political gains. “I think those who keep saying that this person will be next [to face ED action] shows who run these agencies and [how] they are being used for political gains,” he said.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had threatened to expose the nexus between the BJP and some ED officials, said the “fierce battle” will continue. He had levelled allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, including extortion bids worth ₹300 crore and a scam in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT), in the previous government.

“Those who are threatening us today will soon turn to dust. There is a movement [toward exposing the claims that were made]. We are moving with utmost care. Soon, they will see what the law is and what the truth is,” Raut, who was campaigning for the party in Uttar Pradesh, said.

Raut, who had been taking on the Central agencies for the last one week, added, “All the investigating agencies are under the BJP’s thumb today. They cannot decide who Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik, Anil Parab, Ajit Pawar, and others are. I have already said that when we start digging up their cases, they will have no choice but to go underground.”

So far, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has been taking on the Centre and the BJP through the party’s stage, has not made any public statement following the arrest. Thackeray also did not participate in the MVA’s protest held in Mumbai condemning the use of Central agencies against political opponents.

Thackeray held a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MVA ministers after the developments on Wednesday. However, key leaders from his party, including Raut, Aaditya, and Parab, were not in Mumbai on Thursday.

On Thursday, senior ministers from all three ruling parties, including Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse-Patil, Ashok Chavan, Rajesh Tope and Aslam Shaikh, along with NCP MP Supriya Sule and other NCP and Congress leaders, were among the first ones to show up at the protest site. Sena leaders joined in much later which sparked a buzz. The only Sena minister present was Subhash Desai.

Supporting his cabinet and party colleague, home minister Walse-Patil said the action against Malik was a political conspiracy and called the entire development worse than the Emergency.

“This is a political conspiracy against the MVA and the protest is to draw the attention of people to how the Centre is digging up old cases and falsely accusing a person of terror funding by framing charges. When a person is arrested in such a manner, it has to be condemned. This situation is worse than the Emergency,” he said.

Former chief minister and public works department minister Chavan said the use of Central agencies was done out of vindictiveness which is detrimental to democracy. “The action [against Malik] is political vendetta. Maharashtra has never seen such a low level of politics. There must be hardly a few examples in the country where such action was taken out of vindictiveness to settle a score. This is detrimental to democracy and a wrong precedent, “ he said.

NCP minister Bhujbal said there is no connection between Malik and the terrorists who conducted the bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1992. He said Malik is being linked because he is a Muslim. “Any Muslim person is being linked to Dawood and being defamed. Malik had no ties with the terrorists who were involved in the blasts. And, is ₹55 lakh terror funding?” he asked.

The Sena downplayed the delay, saying most party leaders and ministers were out of Mumbai for election campaigning or other engagements. Sena legislators Yamini Jadhav, Sunil Raut, Vilas Potnis, Manisha Kayande, and former minister Sachin Ahir, along with functionaries of Sena’s women wing and Yuva Sena participated in the protest.

A Sena spokesperson explained that some leaders and ministers were scheduled to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and also participate in Bharadi Devi Yatra at Anganewade, Sindhudurg district. Aaditya, Sanjay Raut, Uday Samant, and Eknath Shinde were in Uttar Pradesh for campaigning, while Parab, who is also on the ED radar, was taking part in the Yatra.

“Unnecessary doubts are being raised. The MVA allies are together in this fight against the Centre’s use of agencies. We are here to protest. Some leaders are [away] campaigning [for the Assembly polls] and some have gone for Bharadi Devi Yatra. Party MLAs in Mumbai are heading to the agitation,” said Manisha Kayande, MLC and party spokesperson.

Bhujbal defended the Sena. “Since it was decided not to hold cabinet meeting this week, some Sena ministers have gone to Uttar Pradesh and some have gone to Konkan for a yatra. The Sena is with us and their leaders will be joining the protest soon.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party held protests across the state demanding resignation of Malik, who heads the skill development and minority affairs portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray- led government. Thackeray and Pawar at the meeting on Wednesday decided not to seek Malik’s resignation.

State NCP chief and cabinet minister Jayant Patil dismissed the possibility of resignation due to pressure from the opposition. “There is no question of resignation. It is their dream to create cases and take action against the minister. We do not intend to boost their plan by seeking resignation. Nobody in the party or the MVA intends to take Nawab bhai’s resignation. The allegations are yet to be proved in court. Till then, any action against him is out of the question,” he said.

