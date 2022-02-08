MVA protests against PM remarks on migrants being “super spreaders” in first wave

Mumbai Maharashtra state Congress on Tuesday said it will launch a protest on February 9, seeking an apology for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments made in the Parliament on Monday, accusing the ruling coalition member of putting migrant workers in “great difficulties” and “instigating” them to leave Mumbai during the migrant exodus in March and April 2020, after national lockdown was first announced to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Congress said that the comments were an “insult to the state” even as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena — the other ruling parties of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government —also took umbrage at the PM’s speech, in which he said that the migrant exodus led to the spread of the coronavirus in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Tomorrow onwards, we will stand outside the BJP’s offices and demand an apology from the Prime Minister to protest against the insult to Maharashtra. The leaders of BJP in Maharashtra must apologise to the people of the state,” Nana Patole, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is an insult of Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Prime Minister must apologise in public,” Patole said, adding that Maharashtra had always rushed to the aid of those in need, including during the 2001 Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that PM Modi’s statements were “an insult to the people of Maharashtra, an elected government and the doctors and staff who fought [the pandemic]...”

“The Covid pandemic was a global outbreak and had originated in China. It was wrong to blame the Maharashtra government for it. The Dharavi pattern of tackling Covid had been praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” Raut said.

In his reply to the debate on the President’s speech, the PM on Monday had said, “During the first wave, when the country was in lockdown at that time the W.H.O. [World Health Organization] and all health experts advised people across the world to stay wherever they are. For, an affected person will take corona along with him wherever he goes. At that time, Congress workers stood at Mumbai stations and distributed free tickets and instigated migrant brothers and sisters to leave Mumbai.”

“They (the workers) were told, ‘You belong to UP and Bihar. Go back and spread Covid there.’ It was done to lessen the pressure on Maharashtra. This was a wrong thing to do. You created chaos and put worker brothers and sisters in great difficulties,” the PM said amid fierce protests from the Congress led by its floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in the Parliament on Monday.

Patole on Tuesday said that the migrant exodus — thousands of migrant workers had left cities to return to their home states in the wake of the national lockdown, walking hundreds of kilometers on foot as all modes of public transportation had been stopped — was caused because the Centre imposed a lockdown without any warning in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He asked state party leaders including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil to clarify their position and said that that they would be “Maharashtra drohi” (anti-Maharashtra) if they supported this.

Speaking in New Delhi Baramati Member of Parliament and NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “It is painful to see PM Narendra Modi targeting Maharashtra that significantly contributed to his party (Bharatiya Janata Party) winning 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. The Maharashtra government doesn’t operate trains. It can provide buses, tempos and trucks but trains are operated by the Centre… Moreover, the Indian Railways’ data reveals that 1,033 trains for migrant workers were run from Gujarat, while 817 Shramik trains were operated from Maharashtra.”

According to the state’s relief and rehabilitation department close to 1.2 million migrant workers returned from Maharashtra to their respective home states in 826 Shramik Special trains by May 31, 2020. The state spent around ₹100 crore on train tickets for these labourers, the government announced. The maximum numbers of trains (450) left for Uttar Pradesh — this was followed by 177 trains for Bihar and 49 for West Bengal.

The Centre started Shramik Special trains for migrants starting May 1.

The exodus of migrant labourers in Maharashtra was largely from cities like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, and Pune. By March 30, the state set up 270 relief camps that provided shelter to about 71,000 migrants, according to the state’s relief and rehabilitation department.

A tweet from chief minister’s office (CMO) on April 21, 2020, said, “Approximately 6 lakh migrant labours are being provided with food, shelter & medical assistance in relief camps set up across Maharashtra by the Government. However, in such times staying away from their homes & families is taking a toll on them.”

“[The then Union Railways minister Piyush] Goyal in his Twitter post on May 24, 2020 said that 125 Shramik Special trains were ready to be allotted to Maharashtra for the migrant workers to return home asking the state to give a detailed list of migrant workers within an hour to the Railways,” Sule said.

She then referred to a tweet by Fadnavis, who is the leader of Opposition in the state, dated May 9, 2020 in which he expressed gratitude to Goyal for operating 10 trains between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

“I want to ask PM Modi, how come he said that Maharashtra is a super spreader. Why is he trying to spread hatred among states? We would have accepted it even if he has given any scientific background to the allegation. Why he hates Maharashtra is something only he can tell, I can’t answer. Continuously criticising Maharashtra; shifting significant development projects outside Maharashtra; trying to reduce the importance of Mumbai, I don’t know why they are doing this. It is unfortunate… But let me clarify Maharashtra has never bowed down before the throne of Delhi and will not bow before them even in future,” she said.

“Modiji invited people from across the globe to India for ‘Namaste Trump’ event and coronavirus infection spread across the country. PM Modi is responsible for the spread of Covid-19 in the country,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

He was referring to the then United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India as part of the Namaste Trump event in February 2020 where the latter also addressed a public gathering at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad that was attended by over 100,000 people.

Maharashtra government sought a ban on international flights but the then Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan claimed that the virus infection will not spread, Malik added.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had indeed encouraged migrant workers to become super-spreaders. “The three ruling parties should reply if they were helping China, which is alleged to be the source of the virus, by creating the super-spreaders. The ruling parties should answer about who encouraged the migrants to come out of their homes during the lockdown by wooing them with the free tickets. The state government should answer who was behind the gathering of the migrants outside Bandra station. Why did the state government not arrange for their shelter and food and inculcate the confidence among them that they were safe in their homes?” he asked.

Shelar said that the Centre did its best by providing them ration and medical equipment. The Shramik trains were operated by the Centre only after making adequate arrangements. Responding to Sule’s remarks, Shelar said that she should be pained for the plight of the people of Maharashtra and the sorrow the Covid-19 affected families are going through for inefficient state government. Reacting to the NCP’s allegations over the Namaste Trump event, Shelar said, “If Namaste Trump was responsible for the spread of the virus, why were the cases and deaths in Maharashtra more than in Gujarat, where it was held?”

In an address to the state on April 19, 2020, — five days after the first major migrant protests — the CM switched from Marathi to Hindi and addressed migrant workers asking them to stay back. He said that the state would arrange for their travel back to their hometowns as soon as the crisis ended.

“I give you my word that the Maharashtra government will take you to your homes the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear,” Thackeray had said.