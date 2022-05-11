MVA seeks constitutional amendment to ensure OBC reservation
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday said a constitutional amendment was the only way to provide 27% political quota to other backward classes (OBCs), with Congress, one of the partners, saying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis should answer who was responsible for the removal of reservation in Madhya Pradesh.
The ruling alliance’s comments came after the Supreme Court directed the poll panel in Madhya Pradesh to notify elections to the local bodies, without the OBC quota, within two weeks.
Maharashtra OBC welfare minister Vijay Wadettiwar called the SC order unfortunate. “Today’s order is unfortunate. No matter which state it is but if OBCs are affected, it is unfortunate. However, our stand from the beginning was to request the prime minister to hold an all-party meeting to discuss a constitutional amendment to ensure 27% reservation to OBCs.”
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said the apex court’s order exposed Fadnavis’s “hypocrisy”. Instead of showing fake concern, the Centre should take immediate steps to restore the OBC reservation, he said.
Patole said BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had always been against the quota. “When the Mandal Commission recommended reservation to OBCs, BJP organised a Kamandal Yatra against it. The political quota to OBCs is in danger because the BJP government at the Centre refused to provide empirical data required to restore the reservation... The Central government is fully responsible for this.”
Patole said BJP leaders repeatedly tried to mislead people of the state by lying about the OBC reservation. “He [Fadnavis] was the chief minister for five years, and yet he did nothing to save the quota. BJP only wants votes of the OBC community and does not want the OBCs to benefit from reservation or government schemes.”
Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station.
15 more involved in Jahangirpuri clashes identified
At least 15 more people involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 have been identified by the Delhi Police but they are evading arrest, senior police officers privy to the investigation by the crime branch team said on Tuesday. They said non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against the alleged absconding accused and efforts are on to apprehend them at the earliest.
Delhi plans survey to find reasons for low Covid booster shot turnout
Taking note of the low turnout for Covid-19 booster shots in the national capital, senior officials from Delhi health department said they will conduct a detailed survey to explore the reasons for the depleted numbers at vaccination centres for the third dose and undertake necessary remedial steps. Delhi government data shows that the city has administered a total of 907,000 booster doses since the government started the drive in January this year.
Jail birds to sing spiritual tracks at state-level contest
“I teach around 20 inmates for two hours every day. Some of them are already talented musicians. We have shortlisted some abhangs,” said Khandalkar. The aim is to bring a change in the prisoners' lives, enlighten them, and inspire them to become better versions of themselves. “A sense of self-realisation can be seen among the inmates. They are trying to be happy,” said Khandalkar.
