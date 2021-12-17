MVA-Koshyari cold war may intensify

Mumbai: The ongoing cold war between the state government and Raj Bhavan may intensify, with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime curtailing the powers of the governor in overseeing functioning of state universities.

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to create a new position of the pro-chancellor for universities, which will be headed by the higher and technical education minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, by law, is the chancellor of universities. According to the proposal, the governor’s powers to appoint vice-chancellors will be trimmed, with the search committee set up to identify probable candidates submitting five names to the state, which, in turn, will forward two to the governor. At present, this list is submitted directly to Raj Bhavan.

To be sure, the MVA and the governor have clashed on a range of issues, the most notable being the appointment of 12 persons to the state legislative council that has been pending for over a year. MVA leaders accuse the Governor of acting as a proxy for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A senior minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) admitted that the state cabinet’s decision had been prompted by the tussle with the governor. “The governor often sits on decisions and this move will streamline the functioning and administration of universities… it is the right of a government and the legislature to legislate. The position of a governor is an ornamental one, and does not have executive powers. If impediments are being created in the working of a government, it must remove them,” he said.

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP and spokesperson Arvind Sawant, however, denied this was an attempt to encroach on the governor’s turf. “But, considering how the governor has been behaving for the past two years, this has created an impediment in the functioning of varsities,” Sawant said. “It was necessary to understand why the state government was compelled to take such a decision.”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “This is not a tussle between the government and the governor. In a democracy, a popularly-elected government has certain authority,” Londhe said. He added that the BJP was using the office of the governor to encroach upon the government’s rights. “While the appointment of 12 MLCs from the Governor’s quota was cleared in 24 hours in Bihar, in Maharashtra, it is pending for over a year,” said Londhe, adding that the amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, were meant to strengthen and streamline functioning of universities.

While Raj Bhavan officials declined to comment, BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar alleged that the decision was taken with an eye on the land controlled by universities. He also alleged that the new system introduced for the appointment of the VCs will lead to corruption, resulting in appointment of persons like Sachin Vaze. Shelar said they will approach the courts, and if needed, will also launch a ‘save universities’ drive.

He said, “The MVA government has changed the laid-down, scientific method of picking VCs under Maharashtra Public Universities Act. The powers of the governor who is also the chancellor of the university have been curtailed. This clearly means that selection of VCs will now be done by the ‘Yuva Sena kitchen cabinet’ (the youth wing of Shiv Sena led by state minister Aaditya Thackeray). Looking at the style of working of the MVA government, the change in the selection method appears to be to enable itself someone like (dismissed police officer) Sachin Vaze.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar denied that the amendments trimmed the powers of the governor and refuted claims of this being a political move. Instead, he asked, “Does the delay in appointing 12 MLCs fits into democratic norms?”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said such a friction between the government and the governor was unprecedented in the history of Maharashtra, barring the tenures of former governors PC Alexander and SM Krishna, when they had insisted on funds for regional development corporations for backward areas.

“Such political use of the governor’s position by the opposition (BJP) is unprecedented,” noted Desai, stating how Koshyari had frequently granted audience to BJP leaders and actress Kangana Ranaut, who had taken on the Shiv Sena. The governor had also stuck to his post despite criticism from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, NCP president Sharad Pawar and others, said Desai.

BOX:

The MVA is upset at the governor’s role in the controversial early morning swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in 2019 as part of their short-term arrangement.

The governor, a former BJP leader, has kept the MVA’s list of 12 nominees to the state legislative council in cold-storage for over a year.

In February, Koshyari was denied the use of the state government’s aircraft to fly to Mussoorie, and had to take a commercial flight at the last minute.

The Governor also lent a patient ear the actress Kangana Ranaut, who had relentlessly attacked the Shiv Sena.

The government also saw red at Koshyari’s review meetings with officials during his visits to Marathwada in August.

In August, State Congress chief Nana Patole had charged that a meeting between a MVA delegation headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and the governor could not be held as he refused to give them an appointment.