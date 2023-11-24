NAINA villagers attempt self-immolation at CIDCO HQ

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 9, 2023:Project Affected People (PAP) stage protest against Maharashtra State Government over naming of upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport as Loknete D.B.Patil International Airport at the earliest on August Kranti Divas at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Three villagers, including the president of the committee formed for the welfare of the NAINA Project Affected People (PAP), tried to self-immolate themselves outside Cidco Bhavan on Tuesday.

Following the attempt, CBD Belapur police detained them as preventive action and later released them. The step was taken by Suresh Thakur, President of the committee, Anil Dhavale and Madan Gowari. The villagers who belong to the villages that under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) project have been demanding a survey by the CIDCO and a property card for their property so that they do not lose the benefits that the government would give while acquiring the lands and homes of the villagers.

“Many villagers have homes in these 200 villages since the time of Britishers and many of them do not have required documents for the same. Hence, we have been requesting CIDCO to conduct a survey and find the existence of such houses and since when the people in such residents have been staying there and provide a property card accordingly.,” said Thakur.

The self-immolation attempt indicated the increasing desperation of the villagers.

“We have conducted a hunger strike twice, and the latest being a month ago. Thrice, CIDCO has assured us that the survey will be conducted but now CIDCO tells us that they cannot do the survey and the Revenue department will do it. The Revenue department tells us that CIDCO has notified the area and hence it will have to do it. We are being dodged by both the agencies with no respite from the demands,” said Thakur, who has an ancestral house in Uran Taluka.

None of the officers from CIDCO were available for any comment on the issue. Senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from CBD Belapur police station said, “We took preventive action against the trio when they attempted the immolation and later released them as per the procedure,”

The police had acted against the trio as per section 68 (persons bound to conform to reasonable orders of police) and 69 (power of police officer to restrain) of the Maharashtra Police Act.