Nana Patole hints at state cabinet reshuffle after March 10

Maharashtra State Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole on Wednesday indicated that there would be a reshuffle of Congress ministers in the state cabinet after March 10.

Patole, who is said to be eager for a ministerial berth apart from his organisational responsibilities, said he had spoken to party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi about this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The elections to five states are under way till March 10. I have spoken to Sonia ji and Rahul ji about this. We have time to rectify what is going on in the government. Surely, major changes will happen after March 10. The 12 ministers in the cabinet are an opportunity for us to work for the people...” Patole said in Bhandara district.

Patole was the speaker of the Assembly but had stepped down in February 2021 after being appointed as the state Congress president.

Though Patole has announced the date for the reshuffle, party insiders said it would not be possible unless there was consensus within the Congress and among the three ruling parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though two berths are vacant after the resignation of former home minister Anil Deshmukh and forest minister Sanjay Rathod, all the 12 berths from the Congress quota are full. Patole cannot be accommodated in the cabinet from his party quota unless a Congress minister is divested of the berth. Patole is said to be eyeing the energy department headed by his party colleague Nitin Raut.

During the winter session of the legislature last year, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA had amended the rules and approved a resolution to ensure the election of the speaker by voice vote instead of secret voting to prevent any cross-voting from its ranks. However, the election was delayed due to the stalemate between the state government and Governor B.S. Koshyari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters later in Mumbai, Patole said the speaker’s election would be held in the first week of the budget session that would begin early next month. He added that the janata darbars of Congress ministers would resume, considering the decline in Covid-19 cases and the working of the party organisation and the government would be made more people-friendly.

The names of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel, and Congress legislator Sangram Thopte, who represents the Bhor-Velha seat in Pune, are doing the rounds for the speaker’s position, while there are chances that a sitting minister may be dropped to accommodate Patole.

The MVA has the support of 171 legislators, including 56 from the Shiv Sena, 54 from the Nationalist Congress Party, and 44 from the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party is the principal opposition party, yet the single-largest on the benches with 105 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM to write to Governor

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided that Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will write to the Governor urging him to fix a date for the election of the speaker during the budget session beginning on March 5.

The election is likely to be yet another flashpoint between the MVA government and Raj Bhawan. Koshyari had during the winter session turned down the state legislature’s proposal of holding the election by secret ballot. The ruling parties are planning to hold the election of the speaker in the first week of the budget session.