Nana Patole to visit Ayodhya on June 7
NAGPUR Call it a game of subtle political one-upmanship, but on the day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray put his much-hyped June 5 visit to Ayodhya on hold, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan on June 7.
Patole said that the chief mahant of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Brijmohan Das, met him at Congress office in Mumbai last week and invited him to Ayodhya. “Patole accepted his invitation,” said Atul Londhe, the chief spokesman of state Congress, who will also accompany Patole. “It’s not a political visit, but a pilgrimage,” Londhe further said.
Addressing media persons in Nagpur on Friday, Patole said that several state Congress leaders, including some ministers, expressed their willingness to accompany him.
Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 15 and visit the ISKCON temple. “Hundreds of Shiv Sena activists will be going to Ayodhya under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray. There is no politics behind this. This is an issue of our faith. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also visited Ayodhya in the past and will also visit in the future. Shiv Sena shares a special bond with Ayodhya,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday. However, sources said that there is a “visit Ayodhya” race among the political leaders, though many deny that the visits are to score brownie points.
Earlier, the NCP MLA Rohit Pawar had visited Ayodhya with his family. He shared photos of the visit on social media. After that, all eyes were on Raj Thackeray’s visit. Raj also tweeted about the postponement of the Ayodhya tour and wrote, “The visit to Ayodhya has been postponed. The decision will be taken after the rally in Pune on May 22.”
Raj’s change of plans comes amid stiff opposition from Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who said that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he publicly apologises for “humiliating” the people from Uttar Pradesh and other North Indians in 2008.
-
CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university's website to avail this facility. Students were deprived of receiving their degrees. University's media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university.
-
UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd in Transport Nagar on Friday. The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store. The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
-
Pune district reports 42 new Covid cases in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are active cases. Pune city reported 31 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,964 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
UPSIDA fast tracks ₹700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth ₹700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi.
-
SpiceJet Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Mumbai; due to bad weather
PUNE Devotees of Sai Baba who boarded SpiceJet flight SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi were in for a hard time as first the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport and subsequently, the same flight which was again to take off from Shirdi to Delhi was cancelled as it was stuck in Mumbai.
