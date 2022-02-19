Narayan Rane alleges irregularities in Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra bungalow

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) served an inspection notice to check illegal constructions in his bungalow at Juhu, miffed Union Minister Narayan Rane launched an all-out attack on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his family and Shiv Sena. Rane on Saturday alleged that there were irregularities in the second bungalow built by the Thackeray family near their Matoshree bungalow in Bandra, which were later regularised by the authorities. In response, Sena said that it would urge state home minister Dilip Walse Patil to investigate certain murder cases in Sindhudurg, Rane’s home district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rane also denied any wrongdoing or illegality in the construction of his bungalow on Juhu-Tara road, which he occupied on 17 September 2009. Rane said he had all permissions in place for the construction. The BMC had served him a notice on Thursday.

The BJP leader also said the investigations in the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, were not over yet and reiterated his allegations that there was a cover-up after the duo was “murdered.”

Rane alleged that Matoshree-2, a new six-storey residence of the Thackeray family, had irregularities that were regularised after paying penalties during the previous BJP- Shiv Sena regime. “When the BJP and Shiv Sena were in power, the illegalities were regularised after paying money… I have the (construction) plans for both buildings,” claimed Rane. The building is located near the old Matoshree building at Kalanagar in Bandra East.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rane said that he has submitted all details of properties owned by the Thackeray family to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “(NCP minister Chhagan) Bhujbal was jailed for two-and-a-half years. (Those staying in) Matoshree (the Thackeray family residence at Bandra) have committed the same offence. They also have the same CA (Chartered Accountant),” he alleged.

Rane, who had a bitter falling out with Uddhav and quit the party in 2005 (Sena leaders say he was expelled), claimed that soon, three members of the Thackeray family and one of their relatives would get a notice from the ED.

The union minister also insisted that the investigation in deaths of Rajput and Salian was yet not over. The 34-year-old actor passed away on 14 June 2020 in Mumbai. The Mumbai police had initially concluded it as death by suicide but there were allegations that this was linked to Salian’s death on 8 June and the case, which was being probed by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On 8 June, Disha Salian was raped and murdered. She did not want to go to the party, yet was forced to go... who all were there? Who was given police protection?” asked Rane.

“Salian’s post-mortem report was not finalised even seven months on. The page for 8 June in the (visitors) register of her building is not there. Who tore it?” he questioned.

“When Sushant Singh came to know about this, he said somewhere that he will not spare the perpetrators. Some people went to his home, there was an argument and he was killed. Then, which minister’s vehicle was standing there? How did the building’s CCTVs disappear?” he claimed, adding that evidence was destroyed.

“This will be probed,” Rane said, indicating that dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was likely to spill the beans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rane was, however, evasive when asked about why the CBI had been unable to make any breakthroughs in the Sushant and Salian cases. The central agency has been investigating the case for over a year now. ”Murder cases are never closed. Even if a file is closed, it can be opened... There is no point in telling you what should be told to the CBI,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Sena responded to these allegations by raking up alleged criminal cases against Rane and said it would ask home minister Dilip Walse Patil to probe them.

“Khoda pahad aur nikla kachra (Broke mountain and found garbage),” said Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut, while ridiculing Rane’s claims. “This is a sorry attempt by Narayan Rane to stay in the good books of the BJP,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Threatening anyone is a misuse of his official position. He (Rane) is threatening others in the name of the ED. This means he may have stolen papers from the ED office or some ED officials may have joined hands with him,” charged Vinayak Raut. Shiv Sena MPs would raise this issue of Rane issuing threats in the name of the ED during the budget session of Parliament and seek that Prime Minister Narendra Modi probe the issue.

Raut charged that during Rane’s reign, Sindhudurg district saw cases of murder, extortion and assaults and referred to the murders of political activists like Shridhar Naik, Ramesh Govekar, Satyavijay Bhise and Ankush Rane.

“Not just the people of Sindhudurg, entire Maharashtra knows who was behind these murders,” he charged, adding that around seven people had lost their lives in nine years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking in the state legislative council and referring to the criminal cases against Rane (then in the Congress) was also played at the press conference. He said they would meet Walse Patil in the coming week to seek that these cases against Rane be probed.

“There can be no greater joke than a person like Narayan Rane accusing others of corruption,” said Raut, and also played out a clip wherein Somaiya had charged Rane with money laundering. “It is our responsibility to check the progress of the investigations into the allegations made by Somaiya against Rane,” he added.

The Lok Sabha MP charged that Rane’s bungalow at the Chivla beach was built in violation of CRZ norms and local villagers in Sindhudurg were coerced to give up their land for his educational institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said she was upset as a woman and also as the first citizen of Mumbai at the allusions made by Rane about Disha Salian being sexually assaulted and murdered, despite her parents stating that this was untrue.

Terming this as Salian’s “character assassination,” Pednekar urged Rupali Chakankar, who heads the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, to initiate action. Pednekar also called on women leaders and workers across party lines to protest against this defamation of a woman, who was no more, by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “It is my challenge, the case was with the CBI, so tell us about what came up during the investigations,” dared Pednekar.