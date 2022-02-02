Narayan Rane’s son withdraws bail plea, intends to surrender

Mumbai BJP MLA and son of Union minister Narayan Rane Nitesh Rane on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea and informed the Bombay high court (HC) that he wishes to surrender to the Kankavali police.

Rane had approached the HC after his regular bail application was rejected by Sindhudurg sessions court on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Rane informed the single-judge bench of justice C V Bhadang through advocate Satish Maneshinde that he intends to surrender to the police and withdrew his bail application. The HC took the statement on record and disposed of the application as withdrawn

Rane has been booked along with six others for attempting to murder Shiv Sena party worker Santosh Parab at Kankavali during elections to the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank, which took place on December 30.

Parab is a close associate of the Bank’s ex-chairperson Satish Sawant, who was defeated by Nitesh Rane, in the 2019 polls for the Kankavali assembly seat.

Rane had approached the HC after the sessions court had rejected his application for regular bail. Rane had filed for regular bail after the Supreme Court on January 27 while hearing his application against the rejection of his anticipatory bail application by the HC on January 17 had directed him to surrender before the trial court and apply for regular bail. The apex court had granted him protection from arrest for ten days.

The Sindhudurg sessions court while rejecting the regular bail application had held that as investigation in the case was incomplete, his custodial interrogation was required and hence rejected the regular bail application. The sessions court had observed that Rane could not be released on regular bail without him making a formal surrender. Thereafter, Rane approached the HC immediately.

Rane was named in the road rage incident on December 18, last year, wherein Parab claimed that an Innova car without a number plate hit his bike. Parab alleged that he was assaulted by the car occupants and heard one of them tell another occupant of the car that they should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane before fleeing.