Narayan Rane, son get anticipatory bail in defamation case
MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Union minister Narayan Rane and his son, Nitesh, a Maharashtra legislator, in connection with the defamation case for allegedly questioning the character of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian, who died in an accident.
Vasanti Salian, the mother of Disha Salian, filed the case saying the Ranes made statements questioning her daughter’s character. On her complaint, police booked the two including for defamation and criminal intimidation.
Additional Sessions Judge S U Baghele allowed the bail plea of the Ranes filed through advocate Satish Maneshinde. The two cited a perusal of the allegations in the First Information Report (FIR) and said even assuming that they are correct for the sake of argument, “no reasonable person could come to the conclusion that any offence whatsoever” has been committed.
“Prima-facie no case has been made out against the applicants...,” said their plea. It added the FIR has been registered with ulterior motives and to restrict their movement. “The applicants have cooperated with the police and visited the police station in the case. None of the tweets made by the applicants can be said are vulgar.” It cited two non-bailable sections in the FIR and argued they were not applicable. The plea said they have been included merely to curtail the liberty of the applicants. It added the two never threatened or intimidated anyone.
Advocate Pradeep Gharat, who argued for the state, opposed the plea calling it a serious issue. He added the Ranes appeared before the police but have not cooperated.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics