Naseem Khan steps down from MRCC post
mumbai news

Naseem Khan steps down from MRCC post

Mumbai: To implement the ‘one-man, one-post rule for organisational office-bearers that was adopted in its recent Chintan Shivir at Udaipur, former Congress minister Muhammed Arif (Naseem) Khan has stepped down as the campaign committee chief of the Mumbai Congress
Naseem Khan is the first Congress leader in Maharashtra to step down and implement the one-man, one-post principle. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: To implement the ‘one-man, one-post rule for organisational office-bearers that was adopted in its recent Chintan Shivir at Udaipur, former Congress minister Muhammed Arif (Naseem) Khan has stepped down as the campaign committee chief of the Mumbai Congress. Khan is also the working president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Khan announced his resignation on Tuesday in a meeting of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) office-bearers and functionaries with HK Patil, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC) and in-charge of Maharashtra.

Khan, who was the minister for minority development, auqaf and textiles in the erstwhile Prithviraj Chavan-led Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regime, is the first Congress leader in Maharashtra to step down and implement the one-man, one-post principle.

On Monday, legislator Dr Wajahat Mirza was relieved as the Yavatmal district Congress president and an acting president was appointed. Mirza is a member of the state legislative council and the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf.

He was appointed as the chairman of the minority department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Sunday. Nana Patole, president of MPCC, stated that a list of office-bearers who held multiple positions in the organisation would also be drawn up.

