Naseem Khan steps down from MRCC post
Mumbai: To implement the ‘one-man, one-post rule for organisational office-bearers that was adopted in its recent Chintan Shivir at Udaipur, former Congress minister Muhammed Arif (Naseem) Khan has stepped down as the campaign committee chief of the Mumbai Congress. Khan is also the working president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
Khan announced his resignation on Tuesday in a meeting of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) office-bearers and functionaries with HK Patil, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC) and in-charge of Maharashtra.
Khan, who was the minister for minority development, auqaf and textiles in the erstwhile Prithviraj Chavan-led Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regime, is the first Congress leader in Maharashtra to step down and implement the one-man, one-post principle.
On Monday, legislator Dr Wajahat Mirza was relieved as the Yavatmal district Congress president and an acting president was appointed. Mirza is a member of the state legislative council and the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf.
He was appointed as the chairman of the minority department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Sunday. Nana Patole, president of MPCC, stated that a list of office-bearers who held multiple positions in the organisation would also be drawn up.
Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited
The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station's redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is ₹427.78 crore. In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday. Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at Charbagh.
27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action
Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi 6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar 7.
Have not received any monkeypox samples: NIV director
PUNE Even as the country prepares to deal with monkeypox cases in the wake of the World Health Organisation sounding a cautionary note, the Pune-based National Institute of Virology is expecting to get samples soon. As per the advisory issued by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), as of now, only NIV has been approved to test samples of suspected monkeypox cases.
Sena ups its social media game
Mumbai: For a party known for its 'rada' politics, the Shiv Sena's use of social media, including microblogging site, Twitter, has generated interest among political watchers. In the past few weeks, Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has used Twitter to attack leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in opposition in the state, over a variety of issues.
97.6% in Maharashtra exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution: Report
Mumbai In a recently published paper by the World Bank Group, Maharashtra has ranked third in the list of most populated sub-national regions globally, with 97.6% of its population exposed to either hazardous or unsafe levels of air pollution, specifically PM2.5 aerosols. These results were not surprising to experts, who pointed out that Maharashtra, given its size and economy, has for long been one of the worst-affected states due to air pollution.
