‘Navi Mum builder attacked over botched 9-cr land deal’

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch and Chembur police on Friday arrested two persons who allegedly fired three bullets at Navi Mumbai-based builder Sadruddin Khan in Chembur on Wednesday night. Firoz Badruddin Khan, one of the two arrested accused, had sold his two-acre plot in Kalyan to the builder in 2020 for ₹9 crore, but did not receive any payment, leading to a festering dispute culminating in the shootout, said police. (Shutterstock)

“The builder and the accused were good friends in 2020, but their relations soured after the former did not pay for the land even though he constructed a seven-storeyed building on the plot,” a crime branch officer familiar with the probe told Hindustan Times.

Though the pistol used in the shootout was procured from Uttar Pradesh about a year and a half ago, Firoz Khan, 54, was hoping the builder would eventually make the payment, the officer noted.

“Firoz and his nephew Asgar Akhatar Khan alias Bausa, 20, had been looking for the builder for some time,” said the officer. On Wednesday night, the bike-borne duo spotted his car near Sion and chased it till Diamond Garden in Chembur, with Firoz riding the two-wheeler and his nephew riding pillion.

“When the car halted at a traffic signal, Asgar fired two rounds at the builder, who was seated in the front passenger seat,” the officer said. While one bullet grazed Sadruddin Khan’s face, another struck his cheek, but with reduced impact as the bullets first hit the glass window. The duo then chased the builder’s car for about a kilometre, till Maitri Park, and fired another round from the front of the vehicle. The third bullet missed the builder and hit the car, the officer said.

While the shooters fled from the spot, the Chembur police registered a case of attempt to murder. On Friday, they arrested Asgar Khan from the eastern suburbs and recovered the pistol used in the incident from him. Meanwhile, officers from units 5 and 3 of the crime branch arrested Firoz Khan from Mira Road and recovered the bike, said deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, Datta Nalawade. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

Sadruddin Khan, who underwent surgery at a Navi Mumbai hospital to remove the bullet lodged in his cheek, is now out of danger, said police. All three bullets fired at him have been recovered, they noted.