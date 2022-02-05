Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navi Mumbai civic body asks forest department to take action against those damaging Talawe wetland known for flamingo habitat

Following demand of environment enthusiasts to look into the issues of Talawe wetland, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has asked forest department to take necessary action against miscreants damaging Talawe this area that is popular for flamingo birds; the corporation has also appointed a nodal officer to look into the issues pertaining to the wetland
The Navi Mumbai commissioner has written to the Divisional Forest Officer, Thane, suggesting that the department should take necessary action to keep the flamingo habitat safe in Talawe wetland. (PRATIK CHORGE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:50 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Following demand of environment enthusiasts to look into the issues of Talawe wetland, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has asked the forest department to take necessary action against miscreants damaging Talawe area that is popular for flamingoes.

The corporation has also appointed a nodal officer to look into the issues pertaining to the wetland. Deputy municipal commissioner (administration), Dadasaheb Chabukswar has been appointed as the nodal officer who would be looking into the issues pertaining to the wetland. He would be inspecting the area and people willing to raise complaints regarding the wetland too have to meet the nodal officer.

“This wetland is the rear of NRI Complex, Sector 56, Seawoods. The area sees a large number of flamingoes each year during winter, usually in November and December. Their habitat is usually for three to four months. Because of these birds, the city of Navi Mumbai will soon be known as ‘Flamingo City’. It is important to protect this natural habitat and hence we took this move after various environmentalists approached us,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

The commissioner wrote to the Divisional Forest Officer, Thane, suggesting that the department should take necessary action to keep the flamingo habitat safe.

According to environmentalists, the flamingoes that come to Navi Mumbai during the cold season from distant lands add significantly to the biodiversity of Navi Mumbai.

“It’s a welcome move but the forest department also cites jurisdiction issues. It would have been better if they had simultaneously approached City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Thane Collector so that the jurisdiction issue is taken care of and illegal blockages are removed without any further delay,” Sunil Agrawal, an environmentalist from Seawoods who has been actively fighting to save Talawe wetland, said.

