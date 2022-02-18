Navi Mumbai civic elections: Ganesh Naik alleges manipulation in draft ward demarcation

Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, has alleged gerrymandering in the draft ward boundaries demarcation for the ensuing Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections.

Naik, who has blamed an NMMC official for the alleged manipulation, declared that he would go to court in the matter. The NMMC elections would be held under the three wards panel system this year. Eleven wards have been added to the earlier 111 wards, taking the total to 122 wards.

A day after hearing suggestions and objections on the draft ward boundaries declared earlier, Naik held a press conference in Vashi on Friday, where he said, “There has been gross violation of the Election Commission (EC) guideline, High Court and Supreme Court orders. Gerrymandering has been resorted to by some officials under pressure from vested interests. We have registered our objections and want the draft to be cancelled.”

He claimed that the defective ward demarcation will make it difficult to provide effective civic services to the citizens and voters, as wards have been divided without any reason.

He explained, “Instead of choosing major nullah, bridges and roads as boundaries, narrow internal roads have been chosen as boundaries. Buildings, houses, colonies have been randomly divided. In Airoli West, five wards have been increased for a population of 2.29 lakh while for the remaining 8.92 lakh population in the constituency just six wards have been increased.”

He claimed they will approach the court if EC does not change it.

Dismissing the allegations, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Patkar said, “For the first time there has been transparency and the demarcation has been absolutely as per the norms stipulated. Making wild allegations will not get them anywhere. Ganesh Naik knows that he is losing the election and hence he is coming up with all sorts of allegations so that they can be an excuse he can resort to.”