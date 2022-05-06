Navi Mumbai civic school teachers, solid waste management dept staff trained on ways to prevent pollution
The concept of sustainable living and the means to improve air quality in Navi Mumbai is now being explained at the grass roots level by the Institute of Sustainable Communities.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) school teachers and staff of solid waste management department were recently given extensive training on the effective ways to prevent all types of pollution that are harming the city.
“The challenges of air pollution presently seen in the city will be addressed using a multi-dimensional approach that will identify ways to mitigate and manage the effect of polluting sources from the grass roots level,” said the trainer for the programme, Milind Kulkarni.
School representatives were explained about the best operating practices to be followed to achieve better air quality in the city. Following the training, school management are required to seek projects from students wherein they will share their view points to mitigate air pollution at their level.
The teachers were provided with various innovative solutions for student projects such as in-house composting, mapping the air quality of their surroundings and promoting non-vehicular transport to generate awareness among students about air pollution.
“The mission to make every school in Navi Mumbai a sustainable school campus was envisioned and teachers were provided with the knowledge and solutions to pass the knowledge to their students,” said deputy municipal commissioner, Jaideep Pawar.
A similar programme was conducted at the NMMC headquarters last month for the staff of solid waste management department. “The training laid emphasis on the importance of segregation of solid waste at the source, composting of wet waste and recycling of dry waste, which if followed strictly, would significantly reduce the load on landfills and result in the improvement of air quality,” said an official.
100 Palghar tribal women farmers take “loan” from Goat Bank
Mumbai: In order to earn better profit and to financially support their families, around 100 tribal women farmers from Jawhar and Mokhada villages in Palghar availed goats on loan from a Goat Bank. The scheme is made available in association with 'Goat Bank of Karkheda', Akola, run by a progressive farmer, Naresh Deshmukh. Vaidehi Wadhan, president, Zilla Parishad, Palghar informed that around 100 women farmers ventured into goat rearing.
Kalyan resident group organises tankers for water-hit Biwalwadi village
For seventy families struggling with water scarcity in Biwalwadi village, Kasara Ghat, Shahpur Taluka, help from a Kalyan-based resident group came as a major relief. The villagers used to travel long distances in search of water on a daily basis. The Mi Kalyankar, Mi Kalyankar, made provision for regular tankers to be sent to these villagers. Mi Kalyankar took the issue to social media and asked for help from people across Kalyan.
MBA grad arrested for molesting British national
Mumbai A 32-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old British national at a pub at Hill Road on Thursday. The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom. The officers said that Yadav, initially misbehaved with the woman, but backed off after she warned him.
Navi Mumbai residents demand more security on Palm Beach Road
Residents have raised a demand to beef up security on the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai following multiple accidents and illegal activities occurring on the 10km stretch. Even though the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials claimed that the road has adequate CCTV cameras, residents say the service roads and mangrove areas continue to remain unmonitored. The dangers posed by the road and even the service roads were highlighted by a Mumbai-based cyclist group.
23 lakh vehicles for 22 lakh population in Thane: RTO
Thane city has a population of 22 lakh but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office records. The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. From among the overall 23 lakh vehicles, around 15 lakh are registered within Thane RTO. Among these, 1.07 lakh were registered in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, only 71,098 vehicles were registered in 2020.
