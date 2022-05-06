Navi Mumbai civic school teachers, solid waste management dept staff trained on ways to prevent pollution

The concept of sustainable living and the means to improve air quality in Navi Mumbai is now being explained at the grass roots level by the Institute of Sustainable Communities.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) school teachers and staff of solid waste management department were recently given extensive training on the effective ways to prevent all types of pollution that are harming the city.

“The challenges of air pollution presently seen in the city will be addressed using a multi-dimensional approach that will identify ways to mitigate and manage the effect of polluting sources from the grass roots level,” said the trainer for the programme, Milind Kulkarni.

School representatives were explained about the best operating practices to be followed to achieve better air quality in the city. Following the training, school management are required to seek projects from students wherein they will share their view points to mitigate air pollution at their level.

The teachers were provided with various innovative solutions for student projects such as in-house composting, mapping the air quality of their surroundings and promoting non-vehicular transport to generate awareness among students about air pollution.

“The mission to make every school in Navi Mumbai a sustainable school campus was envisioned and teachers were provided with the knowledge and solutions to pass the knowledge to their students,” said deputy municipal commissioner, Jaideep Pawar.

A similar programme was conducted at the NMMC headquarters last month for the staff of solid waste management department. “The training laid emphasis on the importance of segregation of solid waste at the source, composting of wet waste and recycling of dry waste, which if followed strictly, would significantly reduce the load on landfills and result in the improvement of air quality,” said an official.