Navi Mumbai cops undergo training to combat cybercrime

Navi Mumbai: A five-day long programme was launched in Vashi on Monday to train and update the knowledge of Navi Mumbai Police to combat cybercrime in the city.

Navi Mumbai commissioner of police, Milind Bharambe, conceptualised the plan. Under the programme – Digital Forensics and Cyber Crime Detection – two batches of 50 personnel each will be trained from March 27 to 31. An independent cyber police station is also being planned in Nerul for the entire Navi Mumbai jurisdiction.

Speaking at the launch of the training programme, Bharambe who inaugurated it, said, “These courses have been organised to train our officers and personnel on how cybercrime investigation should be done, how the evidence collection is to be done and how to reach the cyber criminal.”

“We are ensuring that as many officers and personnel as possible undergo this training,” he added.

Speaking on the need for specialised training, Bharambe said, “We are observing that in the past few years, as technology has progressed and our country has become financially stronger and is on the path to becoming a developed country, there is increased cyber and financial crime domination in the overall crime figures.”

He warned, “In the coming decade, the percentage of such crime will be very high and hence we need to be capable of countering it. For this to happen, capacity building of our people becomes very necessary.”

The commissioner stated that how cybercrime is spreading, citizens of every stratum have become a victim and the crime is also changing with the criminals resorting to using new products and tools.

Dismissing talk of cyber criminals being highly educated persons, Bharambe said, “As per our analysis, cyber criminals are not very educated. They are primarily semi-illiterate youngsters in their teens or early twenties. They know how to use the basic tools, play with people’s emotions and exploit the loopholes in technology to manipulate people.”

He added, “Our population needs to be aware of the threat. We shall reach out to them and counsel them so that they do not fall victim to it.”

On the status of the cybercrime investigations in Navi Mumbai, Bharambe said that they are setting up an independent cybercrime police station in Nerul which will deal with major complex cybercrimes. The smaller crimes will be investigated at the police station.

The annual crime statistics released by the Navi Mumbai police recently indicated that cybercrime is on the rise. In 2021, 172 cases were registered of which 41 were detected with a 24% detection rate, while in 2022, 207 cases were registered with 51 being solved taking the detection rate to 26%, the data revealed.

Navi Mumbai police have chosen Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) through its KM Munshi Institute of Advanced Studies (KMMIAS) as the execution partner for the training programme.

BVB-KMMIAS has tied up with Helik Advisory Ltd., a premier organisation in forensic and allied sciences, and ISACA Mumbai chapter, an international professional association focused on information technology governance, for the training.

“The programme will train the police personnel in understanding information law and how to collect evidence which can then be presented to the court of law and appropriate conviction can be had,” said Harish Aiyer, secretary of BVB Navi Mumbai.

“KMMIAS plans to launch similar programs for students of final year Engineering/Management for skilling the students in the domain of digital forensics, data science and data analytics. These are all professional programs and will help students get professional knowledge in these domains,” he added.

