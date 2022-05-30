Navi Mumbai environmentalists object to cutting of trees at Khairane MIDC
Navi Mumbai environmentalists are up in arms after close to 3,000 trees are to be chopped as they come in the way of concretisation of the road at Khairane in MIDC area of Navi Mumbai.
The environmentalists claimed that MIDC has given notice only in one newspaper and has not bothered to publicise for inviting objections. Tree cutting of this magnitude requires the Maharashtra Tree Authority’s approval, NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar pointed out.
The cutting of trees seems to have started even before the time given for objections was over, he said.
Some alert local people have complained to NatConnect following which Kumar dashed out a communique to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to intervene and stop “this murder of trees”.
He added, “The notice mentions replantation of trees that is highly questionable as the record of such replantation is not good. At a time when we need a large number of trees, we are blindly chopping whatever greenery is left.”
An MIDC official said, “All due process of law is being followed and the trees will be replanted as already announced. We are committed to preserving the environment.”
