Navi Mumbai Fire: 1 body found, 1 still missing
NAVI MUMBAI: Around 12 hours after a fire broke out in Khairane MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), one casualty has been reported, while another person is still missing, fire officials said on Saturday.
While the major blaze is under control, some of the portions are still catching small fires which are being doused. “In the areas wherein the fire is doused, we are conducting cooling procedure. After reaching the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd on Saturday morning, we found the first body who was later identified as NS Nair. There were no burn injuries on him. He is suspected to have died of suffocation. One person is still missing and we are looking for him,” NMMC fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said.
Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (26), a resident of Kalyan is the second person who is still missing. Nair, who is above 60 years of age was also a resident of Kalyan.
The fire call was made at Rabale MIDC Fire station at around 3.17pm on Friday and the first company to catch fire was that of west Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd which later spread to Hind Elastomers. One of the eyewitnesses Amita Shah on Friday said that many female labourers who were sleeping on the terrace of the West Coast Company after their shift had managed to come down somehow during the fire incident safely. “While some seemed suffocated, some were vomiting. They were too traumatised and taken to hospitals,” Shah said.
“The biggest problem in MIDC area is of lack of safety. Even the marginal spaces available between the two companies is used for dumping drums and it becomes a challenge for us to work and douse the fire,” fire officer RB Patil from MIDC said.
-
Bengaluru gears up for World 10K marathon on Sunday
Bengaluru is gearing up with excitement for the 14th edition of the World 10K on Sunday. To mark the 10-day countdown to the World Athletics Elite Label race, the World 10K Bengaluru. The Registrations for Majja Run, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run are open till Tuesday. Delhi half marathon 2020 Gold medalist and World 10K Silver medalist Parul Chaudhary will lead the Indian Elite Women's category.
-
Kolkata: Autopsy of deceased BJP youth wing worker to be conducted today
The post-mortem examination of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia will be conducted today at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, police said. The 26-year-old was found hanging in an abandoned building close to his house in north Kolkata's Cossipore area on Friday morning. A senior police official said that the post mortem examination could take up to three hours. CCTV cameras were also installed by the police.
-
At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore
At least seven people are feared dead after a huge fire broke out a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
-
Delhiwale: An astrologer’s tale
Pandit Om Prakash has no customers. The astrologer's pavement stall is very modest, but a long-time landmark in the area, here in Gurugram, across the road from Civil Hospital. In his 60s, he opened the future-telling establishment more than two decades ago, and had to suspend it for almost two years after the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020. During this dark period, he mostly stayed at home in west Delhi's Nangloi.
-
Amit Shah demands CBI probe into party BJP worker’s death in Kolkata
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday blamed West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government for the death of a 26-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Kolkata, and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged murder.
