Navi Mumbai gearing up to vaccinate 15-18 yrs age group against Covid

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is now bracing up to vaccinate its 15-18 years age group with Covid vaccination following the Prime Minister’s announcement.

For the convenience of all the children in this age group, the corporation is planning to have the vaccinations at all schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“School is the most convenient place for the children to get vaccinated. They are already going to schools and if we make arrangements for them to get vaccinated there, they would be spared of going anywhere else,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.

Even those who have dropped out of school or have never gone to school can also visit the nearest school for the vaccination, Bangar added.

“We are also planning to have a jumbo facility for the purpose of vaccination for this age group,” Bangar said.

During the third wave, treating patients below 18 years was said to be a major challenge as none from that age group was vaccinated. “We have good coverage of vaccination. More than 85% are completely vaccinated. Moreover, we are having door-to-door as well as mobile vaccinations at markets and railway stations in order to vaccinate the maximum population. We have enough doses to vaccinate everyone including the 15-18 years age group. Besides, we have 110 centres ready wherein vaccination drives are already happening,” Bangar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An estimated 72,000 children are eligible for vaccination between 15 and 18 years.

Till now, 12,26,410 have taken their first dose while 9,63,666 have taken their second. In the age group of 18 to 45 years, 8,20,190 have got their first dose while 6,14,306 have got their second. A total of 9,225 have got vaccinated via mobile vaccination programme that includes 2,108 who got the first dose and 7,117 got their second.

Through ‘har ghar dastak’ programme, 51,241 got vaccinated including 17,584 who received the first dose and 33,657 received second. A total of 15,320 have got vaccinated through the railway station vaccination programme including 3,517 who received the first dose and 1,17,567 who received the second.