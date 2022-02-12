Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation allows public gardens, playgrounds to reopen
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation allows public gardens, playgrounds to reopen

With the decrease in the number of Covid cases, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, on Saturday, issued a circular to reopen the public gardens and playgrounds; permit also given to host sporting events while swimming pools to open to 50% capacity
A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation public garden at Vashi Sector 17 opened on Friday. NMMC has allowed the reopening of public gardens, playgrounds. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:10 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

With the decrease in the number of Covid cases, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), on Saturday, issued a circular to reopen the public gardens and playgrounds.

The civic administration has also decided to permit hosting of sporting events on its playgrounds with prior permission. The swimming pools are also allowed to open with 50% capacity.

“During the third wave of Covid, restrictions on visiting gardens and public playgrounds were in place. But now that the number of cases are dwindling, restrictions on visiting gardens in the evening, organising events or playing at playgrounds are being relaxed,” said Jaydeep Pawar (DMC, Garden).

Sports organisers should ensure that the participants are fully vaccinated.

“For organising sport events, organisers are to ensure that the intake will be 25% of its capacity. No permission is to be given for having standees or moving crowds. Within the gardens, too, there can be no activity which will lead to crowding,” added an official.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP