Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation allows public gardens, playgrounds to reopen

With the decrease in the number of Covid cases, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), on Saturday, issued a circular to reopen the public gardens and playgrounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic administration has also decided to permit hosting of sporting events on its playgrounds with prior permission. The swimming pools are also allowed to open with 50% capacity.

“During the third wave of Covid, restrictions on visiting gardens and public playgrounds were in place. But now that the number of cases are dwindling, restrictions on visiting gardens in the evening, organising events or playing at playgrounds are being relaxed,” said Jaydeep Pawar (DMC, Garden).

Sports organisers should ensure that the participants are fully vaccinated.

“For organising sport events, organisers are to ensure that the intake will be 25% of its capacity. No permission is to be given for having standees or moving crowds. Within the gardens, too, there can be no activity which will lead to crowding,” added an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}