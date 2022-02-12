Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation allows public gardens, playgrounds to reopen
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation allows public gardens, playgrounds to reopen

With the decrease in the number of Covid cases, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, on Saturday, issued a circular to reopen the public gardens and playgrounds; permit also given to host sporting events while swimming pools to open to 50% capacity
A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation public garden at Vashi Sector 17 opened on Friday. NMMC has allowed the reopening of public gardens, playgrounds. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation public garden at Vashi Sector 17 opened on Friday. NMMC has allowed the reopening of public gardens, playgrounds. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Copy Link
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

With the decrease in the number of Covid cases, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), on Saturday, issued a circular to reopen the public gardens and playgrounds.

The civic administration has also decided to permit hosting of sporting events on its playgrounds with prior permission. The swimming pools are also allowed to open with 50% capacity.

“During the third wave of Covid, restrictions on visiting gardens and public playgrounds were in place. But now that the number of cases are dwindling, restrictions on visiting gardens in the evening, organising events or playing at playgrounds are being relaxed,” said Jaydeep Pawar (DMC, Garden).

Sports organisers should ensure that the participants are fully vaccinated.

“For organising sport events, organisers are to ensure that the intake will be 25% of its capacity. No permission is to be given for having standees or moving crowds. Within the gardens, too, there can be no activity which will lead to crowding,” added an official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out