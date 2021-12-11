Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation announces challenge to improve waste management in city

To improve waste management, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced Navi Mumbai’s Swachh Innovative Technology challenge based on the union government’s Swachh Technology Challenge under Swachh Bharat Mission; residents can participate using innovative ideas
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation announces a challenge to improve waste management in the city using innovative technology. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 05:02 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced Navi Mumbai’s Swachh Innovative Technology challenge based on the union government’s Swachh Technology Challenge under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Navi Mumbai residents, students, educational institutions, NGOs, citizen associations, start-ups, IT and non-IT companies can participate with their innovative concepts.

To participate in the challenge, residents should present innovative technical projects related to garbage segregation, collection, disposal, fertilizer generation, zero garbage, recycling of garbage, plastic garbage management, improving solid waste management system and ideas to increase people’s participation.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Through this challenge, we want innovative ideas to improve the waste management process in the city using technology and to use these ideas at the community, ward and city levels. Residents and organisations should present concepts that will be appreciated at the national level.”

The top three projects in the city will be sent for the state-level challenge from where the top concepts will be sent for the national competition.

Bangar added “The innovative idea, the positive change it will bring in the present process, the practicality of implementation, feasibility of the project, its cost-and-use effectiveness, availability of material to implement the concept will be considered while judging the concept.”

Residents should fill in their details online on shorturl.at/ijuHO and upload the proposed technical project on cleanliness along with it. It should include photographs, videos, PPT – maximum of five files of 1MB each. The challenge is open from December 15 to 31.

