Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation clears roads of vehicles abandoned for years

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated a drive to clear the city roads of vehicles abandoned for years. It has asked the owners to take back their seized vehicles after paying specified dues or they would be sold as scrap.

NMMC has picked up 2,126 such vehicles and deposited them at NMMC’s dumping ground in Koparkhairane, Airoli and Mahape.

Speaking about the drive, municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “As per Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, Section 230, nothing can be kept on city roads or footpaths unless there is written permission of the municipal commissioner. However, we found a number of broken down vehicles abandoned on the main and internal roads. They cause hurdles for traffic and garbage has also been accumulating in the area under them, making it difficult to keep the area clean.”

He claimed that such vehicles mars cleanliness of the city and also affects Swachch Survekshan ranking. NMMC has appealed several times to the owners to clear the roads and even pasted notices on the vehicles.

Bangar said, “The commissioner has the power to remove the vehicles sans any notice. Due to lack of response, we have now started picking up the vehicles that have been abandoned since 2016 on the city roads. The owners can check on the website for their vehicles and should contact their respective ward office with documentary proof of ownership. On payment of due fees, they can take their vehicles with them at their own cost.”

The vehicles that are not taken back in 15 days would be declared as unclaimed and sold in scrap.