Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation expedites process of getting students in 15-18 years fully vaccinated

With various board exams approaching and the new academic year a month away, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has expedited the process of getting students between 15 and 18 years of age fully vaccinated.

The challenge faced is to get ample supply of Covaxin doses as all the beneficiaries below the age group of 18 years are being administered Covaxin doses.

“We are sourcing Covaxin doses from private entities as well as from our own stock. Daily, we keep a target of 1,500 doses for 15-18 years age group beneficiaries. Due to the ongoing practical exams in schools and colleges, the response is less,” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

On an average, 600 beneficiaries from the age group are turning up daily at a total of 52 centres including five hospitals, 23 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and 24 schools.

While NMMC has a target of 73,373 beneficiaries between the age group of 15 and 18 years to be vaccinated, a total of 76,173 have been vaccinated with the first dose till now.

Meanwhile, 42,037 (57.29%) of the target have got both the vaccines. “There are chances that when the schools and colleges reopen for the next academic year, children who are fully vaccinated will only be allowed to attend the session. Hence, we are trying to make sure that the eligible lot gets the jab as soon as possible. Once this academic year ends, most of them go out of town during the vacation and then it will become again difficult to get them their jabs,” another officer said.

According to Patil, “The overall response for the vaccination of below 18 years age group has been good. When the vaccination drive for the senior citizens had started in 2021, there was an initial hesitance and confusion among the public. But now, nothing of that sort is faced with the age group below 18 years and most of them are looking forward to getting both their jabs done at the soonest.”

Till now, a total of 11,20,681 people from Navi Mumbai have got both the doses of which 42,037 are below the age group of 18 years.