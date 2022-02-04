Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation extends property tax amnesty to Feb 28

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the amnesty scheme for property tax holders till February 28. The scheme was to expire on January 31.

To provide relief to the residents in view of the Covid pandemic, the NMMC had declared the amnesty scheme from October 1 to November 30. It has extended it by two months.

The amnesty scheme provides for waiver of up to 75% of delay payment charges. Defaulters will have to pay just the due amount plus 25% of the delay payment charges.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Property tax is the prime source of revenue for NMMC. We had received requests from various quarters for the extension of the amnesty period. A decision has, hence, been taken to extend the period till February 28, 2022. “This is the final extension being given and residents should take advantage of it.”

Residents can get more details on the scheme on the civic website www.nmmc.gov.in.