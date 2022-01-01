Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation fire department received 25% fewer calls in 2021

There were 25% fewer calls for fire accidents reported in 2021 as compared to the previous year. While the fire department received 1,688 calls in 2021, it had received 2,227 calls in 2020.

Fire officials from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that due to the pandemic, most of the industries and companies were shut down in 2020 and hence the fire incidents reported were more.

“Lack of people’s presence in the industries was the main reason for the higher number of incidents as there was no one to look after the maintenance of the equipment and also to douse the fire at the beginning itself. With complete lockdown, there was a lack of inspection by the fire department as well,” chief fire officer, Shirish Aradwad, said.

Apart from fire incidents, fire stations receive various calls of rescue, emergency and during accidents. “Any incident that requires saving a life or property, fire stations can be called. We do not take any calls lightly and do our best to reach the spot immediately,” a fire officer said.

In cases of accidents, when a person is stuck inside a vehicle or when a heavy vehicle turns turtle, fire stations are informed. “We are also called to rescue birds and animals that are probably stuck somewhere and are unable to move. Instances where there is an oil spillage or a chemical spillage, where vehicles tend to skid, we take those incidents as emergencies. Cases of gas leakage or rescuing a person who would have jumped into water are also considered as emergencies. During monsoon, when trees fall and block roads, we are informed, after which we remove the barrier from the road,” the officer added.

Fire officers are called for help even in instances of spotting poisonous reptiles. Domestic issues like LPG gas leak or a toddler locking himself in a room are also taken to the fire department.

Of the total 1,688 such calls reported in 2021 at the fire stations, the highest number was reported in Nerul with 404 incidents followed by Vashi with 400 incidents. Airoli reported 342 incidents, CBD had 296 and Koparkhairane, 246.

Of the total incidents, 596 were for fire, 543 were for rescue, 30 for emergency, one for accident and 518 were other services

Meanwhile in 2020, a total of 2,227 calls were made to the five fire stations in Navi Mumbai. Of these, 566 were for fire incidents, 567 for rescue, 53 for emergency, 1,035 for other services and six for accidents. Of the 566 fire incidents, 146 were reported in Vashi, 131 in Nerul, 114 in Airoli, 98 in Koparkhairane and 77 in CBD Belapur.

Currently, NMMC has five fire motor bikes, five mini-water tenders, five rescue tenders, four fire jeeps, one ambulance, one 68-metre brinto skylift, two water tankers, two water bowsers and four X-type fire tenders.