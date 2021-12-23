Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation initiates plog run to spread message of cleanliness, health

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated a ‘Plog Run’ in the city with the first being held in Vashi earlier this week.

It is being organised to spread the message of cleanliness and health and to involve the participation of residents in Swachh Survekshan 2022. NMMC has also organised a short film and jingle contest for the same.

The plog run, wherein residents picked up plastic waste from the streets and footpaths during the jog, was held in Sector 3 and 9 with over 200 participants. The 1km run fetched 210kg of plastic waste.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “While jogging is a good exercise, the participants have to sit, bend and resort to other such positions to pick up the plastic garbage. Such actions promote physical fitness and keep one healthy. We have planned a plog run in every node of the city, with at least one being held every week.”

In the meantime, the short films for the contest have to be on any of the three topics – ‘My City – My Participation’, ‘Plastic-free Navi Mumbai’ and ‘3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)’. The film has to be made in the NMMC jurisdiction area and should be of a two-to-five-minute duration with credits. The deadline for submission of the film is December 27 midnight with the screening planned on December 30.

The jingle competition based on ‘Swachh – Sundar Navi Mumbai’ should be of one-to-three minute duration and in Marathi.