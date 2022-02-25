Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation proposes 38Cr budget for environmental-friendly schemes, planting trees

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Tree Authority has proposed ₹38Cr budget with a number of environment-friendly measures including plantation of 1.72 lakh trees

Mini urban forests using Miyawaki technique are set to come up in various areas of Navi Mumbai while three lakh more trees to be planted at various locations.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Last year, 42,000 traditional Indian trees were planted at Nature Park in Koparkhairane and 5,000 at Ganpatsheth Tandel ground. In the year ahead, 22,000 more trees will be planted at Koparkhairane Nature Garden, 80,000 at Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul and 70,000 trees at 14 other places. That will make it a total of 1.72 lakh trees. This is in addition to the three lakh trees to be planted all over the city.”

NMMC is also stressing on greenbelts in urban areas and mangroves protection apart from conservation of water bodies.

Bangar added, “We will come down hard on illegal tree cutting and ensure that police cases are filed against those resorting to violations. We will have zero tolerance to anything disturbing the environment.”

