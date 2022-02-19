Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation set to present 5,000Cr budget for 2022-23

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to present its budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the coming week.

In the last financial year, the budget projected was ₹4,825Cr while it is expected to be around ₹5,000Cr for 2022-23.

“I have asked all department heads to give their respective budgets for the financial year so as to compile and collate the representations and subsequently present the complete budget by February 23 or 24. As there are no corporators elected since 2020 owing to the pandemic situations, the budget to be presented will be final,” said Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner.

Amongst the budgetary allocations, some of the crucial works to be undertaken would be beefing up the security in the city by having more CCTVs.

“Over 1,500 CCTVs are to be installed on the city roads, gardens and in market spaces. NMMC has proposed to develop urban forest. So, there will be an allocation for undertaking mass-level tree plantation. There are a lot of other interesting projects on solid waste management to convert wet waste into gas and setting up of solar panels on Morbe Dam to reduce the cost incurred on electricity,” said an official.