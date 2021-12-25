Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to organise online sports festival from Jan 15-Feb 2
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to organise online sports festival from Jan 15-Feb 2

The sports and cultural department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will organise online sports festival 2021-22 for the residents of the city; registration for the competition can be done on www.nmmc.gov.in by 10pm on January 5, 2022
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to organise online sports festival from Jan 15-Feb 2. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 08:03 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The sports and cultural department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise an online sports festival 2021-22 for the residents of the city.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The competition will be held from January 15 to February 2, 2022 online as well as on ground. It will be held in two phases. In the first, 20 sportspersons will be selected based on their performances from the online rounds for the final round – the second phase – which will be held on a ground. The top three men and women from each of the groups will be given cash awards and certificates. All the participants will get online participation certificates.”

Registration for the competition can be done on www.nmmc.gov.in. The last date for registration is 10pm on January 5, 2022.

Chess, yoga competition, basketball skill challenge, football skill challenge, fitness challenge and other sports figure in the online competition. The competition has been divided into various age categories of unde-14, U-17, U-19, U-30 and open for men and women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP