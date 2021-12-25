Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to organise online sports festival from Jan 15-Feb 2

The sports and cultural department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise an online sports festival 2021-22 for the residents of the city.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The competition will be held from January 15 to February 2, 2022 online as well as on ground. It will be held in two phases. In the first, 20 sportspersons will be selected based on their performances from the online rounds for the final round – the second phase – which will be held on a ground. The top three men and women from each of the groups will be given cash awards and certificates. All the participants will get online participation certificates.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Registration for the competition can be done on www.nmmc.gov.in. The last date for registration is 10pm on January 5, 2022.

Chess, yoga competition, basketball skill challenge, football skill challenge, fitness challenge and other sports figure in the online competition. The competition has been divided into various age categories of unde-14, U-17, U-19, U-30 and open for men and women.